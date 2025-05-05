Photos: Inside Ohio Musical Theater Institute’s THE LIGHTNING THIEF: The Percy Jackson Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lightning Thief follows the story of Percy Jackson, a teenager who discovers he is a demigod, the son of Poseidon. When Zeus’s lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he embarks on a quest with his friends Annabeth Chase and Grover to find the real thief and prevent a catastrophic war among the gods. Along the way, Percy battles mythological creatures, uncovers his true identity, and learns the importance of friendship.

CAST: Percy: Jude Meier, Annabeth: Ellie Zupnick, Grover: Angelo Antonio, Luke: Emerson Bevan, Sally Jackson: Regan James, Mr. Brunner/ Chiron/Poseidon/Hades: Jimmy Zolkowksi, Clarisse/James Brown: Bella Chapman, Mr. D: Kenady Scott, Silena Beauregard/The Oracle: Jordan Crichfield, Mrs. Dodds/ Newscaster: Hannah Wyatt, Echidna/Charon/Greyhound Passenger 1: Sophia Bisesi, Gabe Ugliano/Ares/Swing: Toby Foley, The Minotaur/Mozart: Valentina Vergamini, Aunty Em/Kronos: Catherine Marmion, Kurt Cobain/Greyhound Passenger 2: Ryan Hogue, Train Conductor/Bus Driver/DJ Cerberus: Jackson Barden, Katie Gardner: Kennedy Gibbs, Thalia: Layla Valentine, Bianca/Farmer: Vera Oberle, Janis Joplin/ Squirrel: Millie Gibson.

PRODUCTION TEAM: Director: Makenna Kirtland, Music Director/Producer: Emily Kirtland, Choreographer: Cadance Conn, Construction: Garrett Woods, Producer: Allen DeCarlo-Boyd, Lighting Designer: Sadie Seggerson, Production Assistants: Penelope Dunger & Charlotte Barth.

PLEASE DONATE: OMTI’s next event is a month-long fundraising campaign leading up to a Virtual Gala June 1st. We have a goal of raising $25,000 to support our students and the mission of OMTI. Every dollar donated goes directly toward providing exceptional performing arts education and opportunities to the talented young artists. The campaign will conclude on June Ist with a special Virtual Gala - a live-streamed event to celebrate all we've accomplished. During the gala, you'll see a roundup of the month's highlights, hear inspiring stories from our students, watch ad spots from our generous sponsors, and get a look at what's ahead for OMTI. We're so excited to share this journey with you and show how your support is helping us build a bright and creative future.

Please donate to The Enrichment Program by clicking on the link below. Every dollar helps support our students' future in theatre education. Please, donate and share our mission, every action counts!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/first-annual-enrichment-project?attribution_id=sl:3aad048a-a60e-416d-b134-8367d7212e8c&lang=en_US&ts=1746284421&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp13_c-amp14_t1-amp15_t3&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=native_options

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

