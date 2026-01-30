Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company’s RUMORS

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Four couples arrive at the townhouse of a deputy New York City mayor and his wife to attend a party celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. However, they soon discover that there are no servants, the hostess is missing, and the deputy mayor has shot himself (it’s only a flesh wound). Comic complications arise when, given everyone's upper-class status, they decide they need to do everything possible to conceal the evening’s events from the local police and the media.

By Neil Simon, Director - Bruce Jacklin The Cast: Jennifer Walters, Steve Jefferson, Serra Austin, Laura Miller, Steve Herbst, Thor Collard. Bruce Jacklin, Maureen Browning, Aaron Moreland, and Patricia Olivier.

Performances are Jan. 30 - Feb. 28, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/entertainment

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer