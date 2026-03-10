Photos: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE at Jonathan Alder High School

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jonathan Alder High School will present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, with performances scheduled March 12–14 at 7 p.m. and March 15 at 2 p.m. at Jonathan Alder High School in Plain City, Ohio. Check out photos from the production below.

The musical begins when a devoted theatre fan, known simply as the Man in Chair, drops the needle on his favorite cast album — the fictional 1928 Broadway hit THE DROWSY CHAPERONE. As the record begins to play, his apartment transforms into a full-scale musical comedy, bringing the story to life.

Audiences follow the preparations for a wedding filled with comic mishaps, including a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a chorine determined to leave the stage, two gangsters disguised as pastry chefs, and a chaperone who proves less than helpful in her role.

Jonathan Alder High School is participating in the CAPA Marquee Awards program and will compete in the initiative for the second time this year.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place March 12–14, 2026 at 7 p.m. and March 15, 2026 at 2 p.m. at Jonathan Alder High School, located at 9200 US-42 in Plain City, Ohio. For more information and tickets, visit jamb-arts.org.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rodriguez Hijo



THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE