Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B

An irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and sidekick. This fast-paced romp re-examines the world's most famous detective story with a bold new feminist lens. In this highly theatrical, small-cast escapade, oddball female roommates Sherlock (yes, it?s also a girl's name - wait, is it a girl's name? Is it even a name?) Holmes & Joan Watson join forces to emerge from pandemic fog as a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional Odd Couple adventure duo-solving mysteries and kicking butts, until they come face to face with a villain who seems to have all of the answers.

Written by Kate Hamill, Directed by Dave Hetrick, Cast: Andy Crawford (Inspector Lestrade & others), Kaitlin Ingram (Sherlock Holmes), Madelyne Moore (Dr. Joan Watson), & Bella Palaia (Irene Adler & others)

Performances run Mar. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, & 28, 2026 at 8:00 pm, Mar. 22 & 29, 2026 at 2:00 pm at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio, 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer