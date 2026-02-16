Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance’s Penguin Players' HI, HO, ROBIN HOOD MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This engaging adventure captures the hearts of both young and old with spirited verse and humor galore! Robin Hood is leading a merry life with his followers in Sherwood Forest. Unfortunately, the evil Prince John has taken the place of King Richard the Lion-Hearted, who has gone to the Holy Land on a crusade. With King Richard absent, Prince John is waging a personal war against Robin Hood. Meanwhile, Lady Merle of Cornwall hopes to make John more acceptable to the people of England by forcing Maid Marian, Robin’s childhood sweetheart, to marry the wicked prince.

Once a year, a magical and touching celebration of the human spirit unfolds at numerous theaters across the country. A group of children and adults in a program called The Penguin Project take to the stage to perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical. These productions are unique, however, because all the roles are filled by artists with developmental disabilities including Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, intellectual disabilities, learning disabilities, visual impairment, hearing impairment, and other neurological disorders. They are joined on stage by a dedicated group of “peer mentors” actors without disabilities who have volunteered to work side-by-side with them through rehearsals and through the final performances. By providing access to community theater, The Penguin Project demonstrates that the special challenges of a disability should not handicap a person’s ability to participate in life’s experiences.

Book by Tim Kelly, Music by Arne Christiansen, Lyrics by Ole H. Kittleson, Director Jessica Hill. Performances are Feb. 19 - 21, at 7pm, Feb. 22, at 2pm, at Crossroads Event Center, located at 2095 W Fair Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer