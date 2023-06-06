Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

The Vagina Monologues will run from June 8 - 25, 2023
This is our first production since October. We are no longer dark! To celebrate our return we’ve decided to make The Vagina Monologues a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio. New Herring is donating the net proceeds from the production to support women’s reproductive rights and freedoms. So make plans to see these talented women share this profound and provocative play.
Written by Eve Ensler, The Vagina Monologues explores a wide range of issues that have a direct impact on women, their bodies, and their health. The play is a beautiful piece of theatre that celebrates women of various ages, races, sexualities, transgender and other differences. It is a provocative play, with profound resonance in a post-Roe vs Wade era.
Performances run June 8 - 25, 2023, at MadLab, 227 N 3rd Street, Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.redherringtheater.org/
