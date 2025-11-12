Photos: First look at MVAC & Knox Memorial’s A FEW GOOD MEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Set in 1986, this gripping stage drama shifts between Guantanamo Bay and a Washington, DC courtroom, exploring a crime that tests honor, duty, and truth. When PFC William Santiago, seen as a “weak link,” dies due to actions by fellow Marines, Dawson and Downey insist it was a hazing incident ordered by a superior—who denies any such command. Defending them are three Navy attorneys with differing views on duty: Daniel Kaffee, living in his father’s legal shadow; Sam Weinberg, skeptical of the accused; and Joanne Galloway, a determined but inexperienced lieutenant commander. The play explores themes of honor, duty, and truth, and raises questions about blind loyalty.

A play by Aaron Sorkin, Directed by Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Cast: Ian Fraser Ernsberger, Megan Evans, Aaron Moreland, Mike Andrews, Jeffrey Scott, Jon Tazewell, Kale Oswalt, Devyn Hall, David Heithaus, Billy Woodring, Chase Tennant, Doug Browell, Nate Hoam, Steve Herbst, Jack Williams, Matt Snow, Jayson Herbst.

Performances are Nov. 14 & 15, at 7:30 pm, Nov. 16 at 2:00 pm at Knox Memorial Theatre, 112 E. High St, Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://mvac-internet.choicecrm.net/dist/#/events

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer