Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council’s GODSPELL

Join us for an unforgettable evening with the heartwarming musical Godspell! Godspell brings the Gospels of Matthew to life with a contemporary twist and an eclectic blend of rock, folk, and pop music. In this vibrant production, a diverse group of individuals come together to form a community, led by a charismatic and joyful Jesus. Through energetic and poignant storytelling, the cast shares timeless parables, each accompanied by powerful and uplifting songs that resonate with audiences of all ages. Expect laughter, tears, and inspiration as Godspell explores themes of love, compassion, and human connection. Whether you’re familiar with the story or experiencing it for the first time, this musical promises to leave you with a renewed sense of hope and joy.

Created by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak, Director - Robin Brenneman, Music Director - Stephanie Stephens, Assistant Director - D.J. Williams, Mackenzie DiMarco, Technical Director/Lighting Design/Sound Design - Pat Hamrock, Choreographer - Joyce Patrone, Costume Design - Teresa Johnson, Set Design/Set Build - Kat Wexler, Michael Bynes, Orchestra: Conductor - Stephanie Stephens, Keyboard/Rehearsal Accompanist - Aaron Dvorak, Guitar 1 - Ken Hagy, Guitar 2 - Dylan Woodring, Bass Guitar - Tony Ludovico and Joe Blaho, Drums - Craig Hahn. Cast: Jesus - Corey Jenkins, Judas - Gary Brose, Ensemble - Vanessa Adelman, Erin Reissig, Jessie Strait, Jessica Alkire, Faith Caplinger, Ellie Haenick, Nathaniel Lee, Kelly Kauffman and Ryan Falke.

Performances run Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 7 & 8 @ 7:30 pm, Nov. 2 & 9 @ 3:00 pm, 2025, at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/