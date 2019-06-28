Photo Coverage: Get A First look at OMTI's CHICAGO

Nightclub sensation Velma (Catherine Zeta-Jones) murders her philandering husband, and Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), is set to defend her. But when Roxie (Renée Zellweger) also winds up in prison, Billy takes on her case as well -- turning her into a media circus of headlines. Neither woman will be outdone in their fight against each other and the public for fame and celebrity.

OMTI's Summer Performance Conservatory is three weeks of education, rehearsals, and celebrity masterclasses, finished off with weekend performances of OMTI's Chicago at Ohio Wesleyan University!

Performances are June 27th thru June 30th at the Chappelear Drama Center @ Ohio Wesleyan University, 45 Rowland Ave, Delaware, OH 43015. For tickets or more information, visit: http://www.omticolumbus.org

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





