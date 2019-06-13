Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Jun. 13, 2019  

After learning that a young pig's days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher's block.

Cast includes: Fern - Caitlin Spence, Wilbur - Alex Dutton, Charlotte - Anya Sattely, Templeton - Jack Mueller, John Arable - George Spence, Martha Arable - Megan Hysell, Avery Arable - Jacob Thacker, Homer Zuckerman - Chris Johnson, Edith Zuckerman - Autumn Emigh, Lurvy - Julie Cecutti, Goose - Melane Barlow, Gander - Page Gilden, Sheep - Keilyn Snell, Lamb - Anna Weber, Uncle - Zev Spence, Narrators - Violet Homer, Leah Watson, Charlotte Emigh, Reporter - Alexis Cupp, Photographer - Yakira Wolin, Spectator 1 - Juliana Chianese, Spectator 2 - Emalee Anderson, Fairgoers - Brienna Harbor, Hailey Boye, Sarah Garlinger, Baby Spiders - Kiala Dean, Sonnie Hysell, Ashira Wolin, Gabrielle Collins, Addison Brown, Molly Sattely, Ava & Alaina DeWeese, Jack & Mary Cosgrove, Lily Lynn, Judges - Ben Barlow, Sarah Garlinger, Lyndee Jerome, Ensemble - Addie Moore, Ben Barlow, Jocelyn Gribben, Mary Margaret Owen, Avery Rapp, Ella Mahaffey, Melia Williams, Yakira Wolin.

Charlotte's Web performs June 14-16, 2019, Fri/Sat at 7:00pm and Sun at 3pm at The Wagnalls Memorial, 150 E. Columbus, St., Lithopolis, OH 43136.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://wagnalls.org/calendar/wagnalls-community-theater

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB



Related Articles View More Columbus Stories   Shows

From This Author Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB
  • Photo Coverage: First look at CATCO is Theatre's Holmes and Watson
  • Photo Coverage: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE VULTURES
  • Photo Coverage: First Look at MTVarts and The Woodward Opera House's A RAISIN IN THE SUN
  • Photo Coverage: First Look at Hilliard Bradley Theatre's THE ADDAMS FAMILY
  • Photo Coverage: First Look at Grandview Carriage Place Players' FROZEN JR.

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup