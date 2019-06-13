Photo Coverage: First look at Wagnalls Community Theater Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEBB

After learning that a young pig's days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher's block.

Cast includes: Fern - Caitlin Spence, Wilbur - Alex Dutton, Charlotte - Anya Sattely, Templeton - Jack Mueller, John Arable - George Spence, Martha Arable - Megan Hysell, Avery Arable - Jacob Thacker, Homer Zuckerman - Chris Johnson, Edith Zuckerman - Autumn Emigh, Lurvy - Julie Cecutti, Goose - Melane Barlow, Gander - Page Gilden, Sheep - Keilyn Snell, Lamb - Anna Weber, Uncle - Zev Spence, Narrators - Violet Homer, Leah Watson, Charlotte Emigh, Reporter - Alexis Cupp, Photographer - Yakira Wolin, Spectator 1 - Juliana Chianese, Spectator 2 - Emalee Anderson, Fairgoers - Brienna Harbor, Hailey Boye, Sarah Garlinger, Baby Spiders - Kiala Dean, Sonnie Hysell, Ashira Wolin, Gabrielle Collins, Addison Brown, Molly Sattely, Ava & Alaina DeWeese, Jack & Mary Cosgrove, Lily Lynn, Judges - Ben Barlow, Sarah Garlinger, Lyndee Jerome, Ensemble - Addie Moore, Ben Barlow, Jocelyn Gribben, Mary Margaret Owen, Avery Rapp, Ella Mahaffey, Melia Williams, Yakira Wolin.

Charlotte's Web performs June 14-16, 2019, Fri/Sat at 7:00pm and Sun at 3pm at The Wagnalls Memorial, 150 E. Columbus, St., Lithopolis, OH 43136.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://wagnalls.org/calendar/wagnalls-community-theater

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories