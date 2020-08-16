Photo Coverage: First look at Red Herring's GROUNDED

Grounded will be live streamed on August 16th @ 7:00 pm and video broadcast on August 21st & 22nd.

Red Herring presents a revival of its critically acclaimed production of Grounded by George Brant.

With new cases of COVID on the rise it has become clear that the pandemic isn't going to let up anytime soon. All reasonable projections indicate that actors, production staff, and audiences won't feel comfortable sharing a common theatrical experience in person for a while. Red Herring is a community of artists who are defined by the theatrical works that they create. What are we supposed to do while we wait? Like other theatres, Red Herring is shifting their shows online, but with a twist. They are broadcasting LIVE!

The live exchange between actor and audience is at the very core of theatre. By streaming live to a virtual audience Red Herring is elevating the stakes for the creative team to get the show right the first time. There are no second takes when you're performing live. Likewise a virtual audience can experience theatre in a new way. By using the chat feature, audiences can comment on the show and chat with the show host.

Seamlessly blending the personal and the political, Grounded tells the story of a hot-rod F16 fighter pilot whose unexpected pregnancy ends her career in the sky. Repurposed to flying remote-controlled drones in the Middle East from an air-conditioned trailer near Vegas, the Pilot struggles through surreal twelve-hour shifts far from the battlefield, hunting terrorists by day and being a wife and mother by night. A tour de force play for one actress, Grounded flies from the heights of lyricism to the shallows of workaday existence, targeting our assumptions about war, family, and the power of storytelling.

Directed by Nancy Shelton Williams and starring Carolyn Demanelis, the production will be live streamed on August 16th @ 7:00 pm and video broadcast on August 21st & 22nd.

For tickets please visit: https://tinyurl.com/y59pf6g4. More information about Red Herring and how to donate, visit: http://www.redherring.info/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

