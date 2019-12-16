Part Two Of The CSO's RUSSIAN WINTER FESTIVAL Offers A Collection Of Russian Favorites

Russia spans multiple time zones and cultures, and Russian composers have always had a special interest in portraying the exoticism of distant lands, delivering an unsurpassed melodic beauty with orchestral splendor and virtuosity. CSO Music Director Rossen Milanov and the musicians of the Columbus Symphony present four such works from Russian composers including Prokofiev's Lieutenant Kije, Borodin's Polovtsian Dances, Rimski-Korsakov's The Golden Cockerel, and Tchaikovsky's unabridged 1812 Overture.

The Columbus Symphony presents Russian Winter Festival II: Masterpieces at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. The CAPA Ticket Center will also be open two hours prior to each performance.

Prelude - Patrons are invited to join WOSU's Christopher Purdy for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion at 7pm (1pm for the Sunday performance).

Friday Coffee Dress - Friday, January 24, 10am, Ohio Theatre

Experience a working rehearsal prior to that evening's opening-night performance. Seating is general admission for this 2.5-hour, open rehearsal, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the fine tuning and preparation behind a Masterworks main stage performance. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787. Admission includes coffee and light fare.

Postlude - Directly following the performances, patrons are invited to the adjacent pavilion for an OYO vodka tasting.





