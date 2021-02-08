Lincoln Announces Winter 2021 Schedule

The Lincoln Theatre today announced the lineup of performances for February and March 2021, including two Backstage at the Lincoln performances and one of the first Club Lincoln dates. All performances will offer in-person and virtual tickets. In-person tickets must be pre-purchased and are limited to 15% capacity on a first-come, first-serve basis. In-person patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings. Patrons who opt for virtual tickets will be emailed a watch link 24 hours before the performance.

All performances will be held at the Lincoln Theatre (769 E. Long St.). Both in-person and virtual tickets can be purchased at www.LincolnTheatreColumbus.com or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The schedule is as follows:

Backstage at the Lincoln presents Jermaine Smith

Thursday, February 18, 7 pm

Columbus musician, singer, and producer Jermaine Smith will perform an array of gospel and R&B compositions that encourage the heart, mind, and soul. He will be joined by local band Vamp Village. Tickets are $10 and patrons can opt to attend in-person or watch online.

Club Lincoln presents COMEDY @ CLUB LINCOLN featuring MARC FAZON

Friday, February 26, 8 pm

Columbus-based standup comedian Marc Fazon puts his own unique, entertaining flare on tales of his personal life and experiences, creating a signature brand of comedy that is family-friendly and enjoyable for all. Additional local standup comedians to be featured include Shaena, Aaron Pettway, Sista Iu, Comedian Silas, Angie Healey, Greg Long, Rosetta Perry, and Jr. Junior. Tickets are $15 and patrons can opt to attend in-person or watch online.

Backstage at the Lincoln presents BLACK WOMEN RISE POETRY COLLECTIVE WITH BARBARA FANT

Wednesday, March 31, 7 pm

Created through the vision of local poet Barbara Fant, the Black Women Rise Poetry Collective offers a safe and brave space for Black women writers to share their authentic hearts and souls by writing and performing their own stories of being a Black woman in today's world. Their poetry embraces personal traumas and triumphs, fears and faith, and journeys and joy with the purpose of sparking encouragement, inspiration, and hope. Tickets are $10 and patrons can opt to attend in-person or watch online.