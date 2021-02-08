HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Announced for Broadway in Columbus 2021-22 Season
Five of the six previously scheduled productions were successfully rescheduled.
CAPA and Broadway in Columbus today announced the lineup for the 2021-22 Broadway season.
Five of the six previously scheduled productions were successfully rescheduled with the encore engagement of the blockbuster Hamilton being added as a kickoff to the season. Disney's Frozen has been canceled with the hope it can make its Columbus debut in a subsequent season.
Subscriptions are on sale now. Safety protocols for performances are being evaluated and will be announced at a later date.
The 2021-22 Broadway in Columbus season is as follows:
HAMILTON
September 28-October 17, 2021
Ohio Theatre
HADESTOWN
November 16-21, 2021
Ohio Theatre
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
December 14-19, 2021
Palace Theatre
CATS
January 11-16, 2022
Ohio Theatre
COME FROM AWAY
February 8-13, 2022
Ohio Theatre
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
March 29-April 3, 2022
Ohio Theatre
2021-22 Broadway in Columbus optional season add-on:
BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL
March 11-12, 2022
Palace Theatre
For subscriptions, tickets, or other information, patrons can call 800-294-1892 or send an email to ColumbusService@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.