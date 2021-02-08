HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Announced for Broadway in Columbus 2021-22 Season

CAPA and Broadway in Columbus today announced the lineup for the 2021-22 Broadway season.

Five of the six previously scheduled productions were successfully rescheduled with the encore engagement of the blockbuster Hamilton being added as a kickoff to the season. Disney's Frozen has been canceled with the hope it can make its Columbus debut in a subsequent season.

Subscriptions are on sale now. Safety protocols for performances are being evaluated and will be announced at a later date.

The 2021-22 Broadway in Columbus season is as follows:

HAMILTON

September 28-October 17, 2021

Ohio Theatre

HADESTOWN

November 16-21, 2021

Ohio Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

December 14-19, 2021

Palace Theatre

CATS

January 11-16, 2022

Ohio Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

February 8-13, 2022

Ohio Theatre

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

March 29-April 3, 2022

Ohio Theatre

2021-22 Broadway in Columbus optional season add-on:

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL

March 11-12, 2022

Palace Theatre

For subscriptions, tickets, or other information, patrons can call 800-294-1892 or send an email to ColumbusService@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.