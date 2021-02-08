HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Announced for Broadway in Columbus 2021-22 Season

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Five of the six previously scheduled productions were successfully rescheduled.

Feb. 8, 2021  
CAPA and Broadway in Columbus today announced the lineup for the 2021-22 Broadway season.

Five of the six previously scheduled productions were successfully rescheduled with the encore engagement of the blockbuster Hamilton being added as a kickoff to the season. Disney's Frozen has been canceled with the hope it can make its Columbus debut in a subsequent season.

Subscriptions are on sale now. Safety protocols for performances are being evaluated and will be announced at a later date.

The 2021-22 Broadway in Columbus season is as follows:

HAMILTON

September 28-October 17, 2021

Ohio Theatre

HADESTOWN

November 16-21, 2021

Ohio Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

December 14-19, 2021

Palace Theatre

CATS

January 11-16, 2022

Ohio Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

February 8-13, 2022

Ohio Theatre

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

March 29-April 3, 2022

Ohio Theatre

2021-22 Broadway in Columbus optional season add-on:

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL

March 11-12, 2022

Palace Theatre

For subscriptions, tickets, or other information, patrons can call 800-294-1892 or send an email to ColumbusService@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.


