Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel to Perform at the McCoy Center in October

CAPA will welcome Tommy Emmanuel, CGP, back to Columbus during his 2025 tour for a 7:30 pm Thursday, October 16, show on the Schottenstein Theatre stage at New Albany's McCoy Center for the Arts.



Tommy Emmanuel is an acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer, global touring artist, and Grammy® Award winner. He’s also one of five people ever to be named a C.G.P. (Certified Guitar Player) by Chet Atkins, the great innovator, songwriter, producer, record company executive, and visionary. A noted fingerstyle guitarist, Emmanuel frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the supporting chords, and the bass all at once.



Tickets, which start at $57, go on sale at 10 am Friday, March 7, and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.



Tommy recently released the single and video “Secret Love” from his upcoming album Live at the Sydney Opera House (C.G.P. Sounds) that’s due out March 21. The live performance video was beautifully filmed by Bondi Rocks Media at the Sydney Opera House in his native Australia.



“I've loved ‘Secret Love’ since I was six years old,” says Tommy. “I first heard it as a pop hit on radio, then heard many other versions that kept it in my life. I was looking for a song I could play in my harmonic, almost piano style, and this diamond came back to me. Hope you enjoy this version—it's in honor of [the late American-Canadian guitarist] Lenny Breau!!”



Emmanuel is no stranger to iconic stages, from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to London’s Royal Festival Hall and Paris’ L’Olympia. The legendary entertainer has dazzled audiences across the world. But there’s something truly magical about the Sydney Opera House, and the magic of his sold-out performances there has finally been captured on this new Emmanuel-produced album. It features 16 tracks, four of which are medleys, including his famous “Beatles Medley” (a previous live version of this has been viewed more than 2 million times on YouTube).



“The moment and power in these hours spent playing music is perfectly preserved here on this record,” says Tommy. “I hope you can feel the intensity of our musical and spiritual relationship… a bond built on a life freely given to all.”

