Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Columbus:
Best Choreography (Community)
Best Choreography (Educational)
Best Choreography (Professional)
Best Costume Design (Community)
Best Costume Design (Educational)
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Best Director of a Musical (Community)
Best Director of a Musical (Educational)
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Best Director of a Play (Community)
Best Director of a Play (Educational)
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Best Female under 18 (Educational)
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Community)
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Educational)
Best Lead Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Community)
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Educational)
Best Lead Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Community)
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Educational)
Best Lead Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Community)
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Educational)
Best Lead Actress in a Play (Professional)
Best Lighting (Educational)
Best Lighting Design (Community)
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
Best Male under 18 (Educational)
Best Music Director (Community)
Best Music Director (Educational)
Best Music Director (Professional)
Best Musical (Community)
Best Musical (Educational)
Best Musical (Professional)
Best Play (Community)
Best Play (Educational)
Best Play (Professional)
Best Scenic Design (Community)
Best Scenic Design (Educational)
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Community)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Educational)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Community)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Educational)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (Professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Community)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Educational)
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Community)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Educational)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (Professional)
Theatre of the Year (Community)
Theatre of the Year (Educational)
Theatre of the Year (Professional)
Cindy Straub - CRAZY FOR YOU - Westerville Civic Theatre 14%
Nicolette Montana - NEWSIES - Gallery Players 13%
Jenny Small - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre 11%
Taya Lukacsko - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 22%
Shabonne Grimm - SEUSSICAL - Olentangy Berlin High School 8%
Stella Hiatt Kane - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University 8%
Dionysia Williams - BRING IT ON - Columbus Children's Theatre 12%
Tracy Wilson - BILLY ELLIOT - Weathervane Playhouse 9%
Katy Psenicka - DESIRE - Shadowbox Live 8%
Patrick Bryant - INTO THE WOODS - Imagine Productions 23%
Wendy Hartman - SPITFIRE GRILL - Licking County Players 17%
Jeanie McGarvey - CLUE THE MUSICAL - The Lancaster Playhouse 14%
Sue McMullen - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 28%
Thomas Martin - CHICAGO - Otterbein University 13%
Lisa Holley - INTO THE WOODS - Pickerington High School Central 12%
Linda Mullin - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 18%
Madison Booth - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 11%
Edward Carignan - THE ROCKY HOROOR SHOW - Short North Stage 10%
Katey Munger and Michael Ruehrmund - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 10%
Victor Jones - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 9%
Ryan Scarlata - NEWSIES - Gallery Players 8%
Cynthia Macioce - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 19%
Aileen Targett - INTO THE WOODS - Pickerington High School Central 10%
Erin Gibbons - SEUSSICAL - Olentangy Berlin High School 7%
Julie Klein - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - ShadowboxLive 16%
Valerie Accetta - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 10%
William Goldsmith - KISS ME KATE - Northland Performing Arts Center 9%
Timothy Smith - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre 16%
Lauren Murphy - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Worthington Community Theatre 14%
Donnie Lockwood - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 11%
Cynthia Macioce - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 28%
Matt Wolfe - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Westerville South High School 19%
Aileen Targett - DRACULA - Pickerington High School Central 15%
Joe Bishara - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company/CATCO 25%
Pamela Hill - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre 16%
Edward Carignan - HAND TO GOD - Short North Stage 12%
Cami Weldon - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 13%
Sara Tuohy - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 11%
Emma Murphy - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Westerville South High School 7%
Caleb Jingo - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 13%
Andrew Levitt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Butterfly Guild/Pleasure Guild 7%
Cory Velasco - NEWSIES - Gallery Players 7%
David Rice - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 18%
Caleb Jingo - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Westerville South High School 7%
Adam Bash - MAMMA MIA - Big Walnut High School 6%
Cabot Rea - KISS ME KATE - Northland Performing Arts Center 15%
Luke Bovenizer - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 12%
John Boyd - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 10%
Dan Griscom - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre 16%
Jonathan Daniel - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Worthington Community Theatre 9%
Will Macke - YOUNG AMERICANS OR STARGIRL WAS HERE - Endeavor Theatre 9%
Caleb Jingo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Westerville South High School 24%
David Moir - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - All Dublin Acting Ensemble 12%
Tyler Zwick - DISTRACTED - Westerville South High School 11%
Benjamin Turner - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 13%
Travis Horseman - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre 12%
Mark Mann - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Weathervane Playhouse 10%
Mackenzie Leland - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 7%
Katie Wagner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Butterfly Guild/Pleasure Guild 6%
Emma Murphy - CRAZY FOR YOU - Westerville Civic Theatre 6%
Cami Weldon - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 11%
Sara Tuohy - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 10%
Tatum Beck - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University 7%
Summit J Starr - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 14%
Susan Bunsold Wilson - KISS ME KATE - Northland Performing Arts Center 10%
Jesika Lehner - MAMMA MIA - Short North Stage 8%
Veronica Rittenour - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Out of the Box Community Theater 13%
Kara Hancock - BLITHE SPIRIT - Performing Arts Creative Ensemble 11%
Colleen Underwood - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 11%
Bronte Johnson - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 23%
Taryn Huffman - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Theatre Columbus State 13%
Emily Randall - OUR TOWN - Olentangy Berlin High School 12%
Natalie Tangeman - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 25%
Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company/CATCO 19%
Kelsey Hopkins - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%
T. J. Gerckens - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University 19%
Nathan Baldwin - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Westerville South High School 10%
Derek Dunavent - SEUSSICAL - Olentangy Berlin High School 9%
Dale Harris / Alexandra Downour - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 22%
Geoffrey Clingo - TARZAN - Worthington Community Theatre 16%
Kurt Mueller - FALSETTOS - Gallery Players 15%
Dylan G. Bollinger - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 22%
Matt Hazard - PETER PAN - Columbus Children's Theatre 11%
Bowen Moss - PIPPIN - Short North Stage 9%
Tyler Tucker - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND JR - New Albany MS 17%
Josiah Holloway - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Westerville South High School 16%
Caleb Jeffries - RENT - Eastmoor Academy 11%
Christina Bernthold - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 14%
Jonathan Collura - NEWSIES - Gallery Players 12%
Jonathan Collura - INTO THE WOODS - Imagine Productions 10%
Jeremy Lahman - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 24%
Lori Kay Harvey - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University 13%
Christina Bernthold - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Ohio University Lancaster 12%
Kevin Sweeny - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 13%
Jessica Myers - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 9%
Jonathan Collura - THE VIEW UPSTAIRS - Evolution Theatre Company 9%
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Gahanna Community Theatre 9%
LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 9%
MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 8%
MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 18%
INTO THE WOODS - Pickerington High School Central 6%
CHICAGO - Otterbein University 5%
MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - SHADOWBOX LIVE 15%
MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 9%
MAMMA MIA - Short North Stage 9%
THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Worthington Community Theatre 12%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre 11%
BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Hilliard Arts Council 9%
26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 31%
DRACULA - Pickerington High School Central 17%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Westerville South High School 12%
ROMEO & JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 24%
THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company/CATCO 17%
HAND TO GOD - Short North Stage 10%
Dan Hildebrand - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 13%
Ryan Scarlata - NEWSIES - Gallery Players 13%
Victor Jones - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 11%
Chris Wagner - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 35%
Rob Johnson - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University 16%
Doug Gibbons - SEUSSICAL - Olentangy Berlin High School 16%
Matthew Hamel - MATILDA - Weathervane Playhouse 16%
Michael S. Brewer - BRING IT ON - Columbus Children's Theatre 12%
Michael S. Brewer - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre 12%
Brent Small - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre 8%
Samuel Wolf - WILLY WONKA JR. - MTVarts 8%
Aaron Wiessing - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ohio University Lancaster Community Theatre 7%
Colin Smith - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 13%
Nate Asamoah - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 9%
Will Boyer - SINGIN IN THE RAIN JR - New Albany MS 8%
Nicholas Wilson - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 9%
Aaron Turnbull - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 8%
Thom Warren - PIPPIN - Short North Stage 8%
Aaron Turnbull - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - Hilliard Arts Council 16%
Eric Muller - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Worthington Community Theatre 16%
Jon Cullison - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Little Theatre Off Broadway 14%
Nate Asamoah - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 24%
Colin Smith - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 24%
Jacob Braniger - OUR TOWN - Olentangy Berlin High School 17%
David Hammond - DRACULA - Columbus Children's Theatre 13%
Scott A. Willis - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 12%
Todd Covert - LIFE SUCKS. - CATCO 9%
Wren Jackson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wagnalls Community Theatre 8%
Karla Kruse - MARY POPPINS - Westerville Civic Theatre 6%
Briana Schubert - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Hilliard Arts Council 6%
Trinity Nhem - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 16%
Emily Stowers - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Westerville North High School 11%
Maya Anderson - MAMMA MIA - Gahanna Lincoln High School 10%
Natalie Tangeman - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 19%
Sophie Stiltner - BRING IT ON - Columbus Children's Theatre 8%
Eryn Reynolds - MUSICAL THE MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 8%
Megan Trimble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pickerington Community Theatre 20%
Erin Haught - LEADING LADIES - Curtain Players 10%
Mollie Kalaycio - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Out of the Box Community Theater 9%
Cami Weldon - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 28%
Chloe Beck - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Theatre Columbus State 15%
Alida Cahir - 26 PEBBLES - Gahanna Lincoln High School 15%
Kate Lingnofski - HAND TO GOD - Short North Stage 12%
Anita McFarren - LIFE SUCKS - CATCO 10%
Sarah Marie Wilson - LITTLE WOMEN - Actors' Theatre of Columbus 10%
Westerville Civic Theatre 13%
Gallery Players 10%
Imagine Productions 9%
Gahanna Lincoln High School 17%
Otterbein University 10%
New Albany MS 8%
Shadowbox Live 18%
Weathervane Playhouse 18%
Columbus Children's Theatre 17%
