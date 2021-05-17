Drexel Theatre Will Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

After being shuttered for more than a year, the Drexel Theatre will reopen on Thursday, May 27, as part of a phased reopening plan. Screenings will be limited to four per day, Thursdays through Sundays, and only two of the three theatres will be utilized with seating limited to 25% of total capacity. Additional safety protocols will be in place including required face masks/coverings.

The Governor's recent announcement that health orders will be lifted as of June 2 will be phased into the Drexel's reopening plan. Throughout the reopening, the Drexel will continue to monitor CDC guidelines, consult with local health officials, and evaluate patron confidence levels, implementing changes in safety protocols as appropriate. Any safety protocol changes will be communicated through email notification, social media messaging, and updates to its web site.

"It was important to honor the donors, members, and community whose generous support has been critical during these unprecedented times by reopening in a responsible way that best positions the theatre for long-term success," stated Drexel Theatre Manager Jeremy Henthorn. "Taking the reopening in phases, paying close attention to the timing of film industry releases, and ensuring we are able to offer patrons a safe and welcoming space to return to, all make this the right time to invite everyone back to Columbus' first home for independent film."

The Drexel remains committed to its vision of providing unique arts content and a vibrant community gathering place. Opening weekend will offer A Quiet Place Part II, Dream Horse, Nomadland, and Minari. Coming June 11, the Drexel will offer In the Heights, the big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2005 Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical.

Tickets for each screening are limited to 25% of capacity of each theatre, so pre-purchasing online is strongly encouraged.

Drexel Theatre Reopening Safety Protocols