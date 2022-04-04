Columbus Symphony Wraps Up 2021-22 Masterworks Season With BEETHOVEN 9 in May

Music Director Rossen Milanov, the Columbus Symphony, and a quartet of celebrated guest vocalists wrap up the 2021-22 Masterworks season with Beethoven's grand Symphony No. 9, featuring Beethoven's setting of poet Friedrich Schiller's "Ode to Joy" that celebrates the universal ideas of fellowship, humility, forgiveness, and optimism.

Prelude - At 6:30 pm each evening, patrons are invited to join WOSU Classical 101's Christopher Purdy near the main stage for a 30-minute, pre-concert discussion.

The Columbus Symphony presents Beethoven 9 at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Respected and admired by audiences and musicians alike, Rossen Milanov is currently the music director of the Columbus Symphony, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, Princeton Symphony Orchestra, and newly appointed chief conductor of the Slovenian RTV Orchestra in Ljubljana.

Milanov has established himself as a conductor with considerable national and international presence. He recently completed a seven-year tenure as music director of the Orquesta Sinfónica del Principado de Asturias (OSPA) in Spain. Nationally, he has appeared with the Colorado, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Seattle, and Fort Worth symphonies, National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, Link Up education projects with Carnegie Hall and the Orchestra of St. Luke's, and with the Civic Orchestra in Chicago.

Internationally, he has collaborated with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra de la Suisse Romand, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Aalborg, Latvian, and Hungarian National Symphony Orchestras and the orchestras in Toronto, Vancouver, KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic (South Africa), Mexico, Colombia, Sao Paolo, Belo Horizonte, and New Zealand. In the Far East, he has appeared with NHK, Sapporo, Tokyo, and Singapore symphonies, Hyogo Performing Arts Center, and Malaysian and Hong Kong Philharmonics.