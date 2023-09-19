Columbus Symphony Welcomes Families To Halloween Spooktacular

The event is on Sunday, October 29, at 3 pm.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

The Columbus Symphony invites families to celebrate Halloween with some “boo-tiful” music, courtesy of the musicians of the symphony and Associate Conductor Andrés Lopera.

“Halloween Spooktacular” will be held at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Sunday, October 29, at 3 pm. The program includes movie music, including from Pixar favorites, Frozen, and the Pirates of the Caribbean movies; otherworldly classics such as Mussorgsky's A Night on Bald Mountain; and a medley of Michael Jackson hits arranged for orchestra.

Children and adults are invited to wear their favorite costumes and to come early for some pre-concert activities, including trick-or-treating, dancing, musical tattoos, and instruments to play, beginning at 2 pm.

Tickets are $8.50 for children and $12.50 for adults and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.




Feature: RAGTIME THE MUSICAL at Lincoln Theater Photo
Feature: RAGTIME THE MUSICAL at Lincoln Theater

David Glover is out to disprove the adage of “Those who can’t do, teach” when he takes on the role of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Columbus Children’s Theater production of RAGTIME THE MUSICAL. The Terrance McNally musical will be performed Sept. 22-Oct. 1 at the Lincoln Theater (769 E. Long St. in downtown Columbus).

Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance Community Theatres THE DAY ALIENS ATTACKED FAIR Photo
Photos: First look at Rise Up Art Alliance Community Theatre's THE DAY ALIENS ATTACKED FAIRFIELD

Fairfield’s a place where nothing ever happens, at least not since Billy Myers got that nasty papercut a decade ago. And with the exception of a pair of vain newscasters, a few fringe skywatchers, and a kooky grandfather living in a galactically fantastic past, most townsfolk are okay with their humdrum ways. Like it or not, though, the winds of change are about to descend on Fairfield faster than a delivery from the town’s famous Flying Saucer Pizza. A couple of love-struck teens report an alien sighting, and Fairfield finds itself in a frenzy. Luckily, the members of SAWPE (that’s the Society of Alien Watchers to Protect Earth) are selling tinfoil hats to help protect everyone. Even the president comes to this sleepy burg, but not everyone in town agrees with his plan to attack the space-traveling Zordonians. It’ll be up to a brave little girl and her unwavering grandpa to stop a war of the worlds in this ridiculously silly one-act comedy that’s out of this world! Performances are Sept.15 at 7pm, Sept.16 at 2pm & 7pm, & Sept.17 at 4pm, 2023, at Lancaster Parks & Recreation, 701 Union Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/tickets

CAPA Reveals Participating Schools for 2023-24 Marquee Awards Program Photo
CAPA Reveals Participating Schools for 2023-24 Marquee Awards Program

The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA) announced the 24 local high schools selected to participate in the 2023-24 CAPA Marquee Awards. Learn more about the schools participating here!

Photos: First look at MTVarts MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR Photo
Photos: First look at MTVarts' MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR

ebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the 'revolting children' who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson. Matilda has astonishing wit, intelligence... and special powers! She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda JR.is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Performances are Sept 15 - 17, 2023, at Knox Memorial Theater, 112 East High St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.mtvarts.com/index.php/upcoming-events/198-matilda-jr

Recommended For You