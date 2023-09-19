Columbus Symphony Welcomes Families To Halloween Spooktacular

The event is on Sunday, October 29, at 3 pm.
The Columbus Symphony invites families to celebrate Halloween with some “boo-tiful” music, courtesy of the musicians of the symphony and Associate Conductor Andrés Lopera.
“Halloween Spooktacular” will be held at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Sunday, October 29, at 3 pm. The program includes movie music, including from Pixar favorites, Frozen, and the Pirates of the Caribbean movies; otherworldly classics such as Mussorgsky's A Night on Bald Mountain; and a medley of Michael Jackson hits arranged for orchestra.
Children and adults are invited to wear their favorite costumes and to come early for some pre-concert activities, including trick-or-treating, dancing, musical tattoos, and instruments to play, beginning at 2 pm.
Tickets are $8.50 for children and $12.50 for adults and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.
