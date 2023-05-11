Columbus Symphony Reveals 2023 Popcorn Pops Concerts For Families

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season Photo 1 CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season
Review: REVIEW: PRINCESS BRIDE at Palace Theater Photo 2 Review: REVIEW: PRINCESS BRIDE at Palace Theater
Photos: First Look At Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatre's DESCENDANTS The MUSICAL Photo 3 Photos: First Look At Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatre's DESCENDANTS The MUSICAL
Photos: First look at MTVarts' OUR TOWN Photo 4 Photos: First look at MTVarts' OUR TOWN

Photos: First look at MTVarts' OUR TOWN

The Columbus Symphony invites families to sing, dance and play at its 2023 Popcorn Pops concerts. These two special family concerts are recommended for children ages 3-12. Children will enjoy free pre-concert activities including balloon art, an instrument petting zoo, free carousel rides, airbrush tattoos and more.

All concerts are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Pre-concert activities will be available from 5:30 to 6:45 pm. Concerts begin at 7 pm and run for approximately one hour with no intermission.

Patrons may bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The schedule is as follows:


Celebrate Youth!

Friday, June 23, 7 pm

Andres Lopera, conductor

Aimed to delighted and inspire our youngest audiences while also building their knowledge and curiosity about the world of music, this concert will feature a performance in collaboration with Momentum and spotlight many other youth organizations from around Columbus.

SuperHEROES!

Friday, July 21, 7 pm

Andres Lopera, conductor

Join forces with the CSO and dress like your favorite superhero for an action-packed musical performance of your favorite superhero stories. You'll hear the magical musical powers of our CSO musicians as they come together to perform themes from blockbuster movies, TV shows, and even some famous ballets.

Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-15. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The 2022-23 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city's artists and arts organizations since 1973, and The Columbus Foundation's Gertrude L. Jacob and Richard H. and Ann Shafer funds with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season Photo
CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season

During their 2023-24 Season Announcement Reception last night, CATCO announced that it has changed its name to The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio.

Feature: Inside THE WILD PARTY At Garden Theater Photo
Feature: Inside THE WILD PARTY At Garden Theater

WOSU Presents an Evening with David Sedaris in October Photo
WOSU Presents an Evening with David Sedaris in October

WOSU Presents an Evening with David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor, will be appearing for one night only at the Palace Theatre on October 16 at 7:30 pm, following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery. 

Photos: First Look At Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatres DESCENDANTS The MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look At Rise Up Art Alliance Youth Theatre's DESCENDANTS The MUSICAL

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films! Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good. Performances are May 5 - 13, 2023, at Lancaster Parks & Recreation, 701 Union Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/tickets


More Hot Stories For You

CATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 SeasonCATCO Changes Name To The Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio And Announces The 2023-24 Season
WOSU Presents an Evening with David Sedaris in OctoberWOSU Presents an Evening with David Sedaris in October
Schedule Announced For The 2023 CAPA Summer Movie Series At The Ohio Theatre, June 15- July 16Schedule Announced For The 2023 CAPA Summer Movie Series At The Ohio Theatre, June 15- July 16
Tickets to FROZEN in Columbus Are Now on SaleTickets to FROZEN in Columbus Are Now on Sale

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock
CCT (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Machinal
MadLab Theatre (5/18-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# McQueen by JAMES PHILLIPS
Abbey Theater of Dublin (5/25-6/03)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU