Columbus Symphony Reveals 2023 Popcorn Pops Concerts For Families

The Columbus Symphony invites families to sing, dance and play at its 2023 Popcorn Pops concerts. These two special family concerts are recommended for children ages 3-12. Children will enjoy free pre-concert activities including balloon art, an instrument petting zoo, free carousel rides, airbrush tattoos and more.

All concerts are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Pre-concert activities will be available from 5:30 to 6:45 pm. Concerts begin at 7 pm and run for approximately one hour with no intermission.

Patrons may bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The schedule is as follows:



Celebrate Youth!

Friday, June 23, 7 pm

Andres Lopera, conductor

Aimed to delighted and inspire our youngest audiences while also building their knowledge and curiosity about the world of music, this concert will feature a performance in collaboration with Momentum and spotlight many other youth organizations from around Columbus.

SuperHEROES!

Friday, July 21, 7 pm

Andres Lopera, conductor

Join forces with the CSO and dress like your favorite superhero for an action-packed musical performance of your favorite superhero stories. You'll hear the magical musical powers of our CSO musicians as they come together to perform themes from blockbuster movies, TV shows, and even some famous ballets.

Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-15. Children 2 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased in person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at Click Here, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The 2022-23 season is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The CSO also appreciates the support of the Greater Columbus Arts Council, supporting the city's artists and arts organizations since 1973, and The Columbus Foundation's Gertrude L. Jacob and Richard H. and Ann Shafer funds with the assistance of the Ingram-White Castle Foundation.