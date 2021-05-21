Columbus Symphony Announces Lineup For 2021 Nationwide Picnic With The Pops and Popcorn Pops

The Columbus Symphony today announced the 2021 season lineup for its two annual summer outdoor concert series-Nationwide Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops. Tickets to both series will go on sale Monday, May 24, at 10am.

"We have taken great pride in being here for the community throughout the pandemic. Picnic with the Pops and Popcorn Pops will give us exciting opportunities to celebrate returning to being together," stated CSO Executive Director Denise Rehg. "Our patrons can be assured of adherence to the most current safety protocols as provided by the CDC and the Columbus Health Department. We are looking forward to a great summer and being here for our community. Come celebrate, relax, and enjoy!"

All concerts are held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons. Gates open at 6 pm. Concerts begin at 8 pm.

Saturday, June 12

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Performed by the Columbus Symphony and amplified with a full rock band, this symphonic rock hybrid captures Queen's distinct sound with lots of new musical colors. Includes music from Classic Queen, A Night at the Opera, The Works, and many more.

Saturday, June 19

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin' Out, Michael Cavanaugh received both Tony and Grammy nominations for the role. Named "the new voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook" by Billboard, Cavanaugh's The Music of Elton John features the greatest hits of the legendary singer/songwriter including "Your Song," "Rocket Man," "Bennie and the Jets," "I'm Still Standing," "Tiny Dancer," and many more.

Patriotic Pops with N'Kenge

Saturday, June 26

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

The Columbus Symphony continues its grand summer tradition celebrating the Fourth of July with an evening of patriotic favorites and rousing Sousa marches. Enjoy the smooth stylings of award-winning guest vocalist N'Kenge, plus the time-honored performance of "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and a brilliant display of fireworks!

Saturday, July 10

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Recognized as one of the top five highest-selling American female music groups in history, En Vogue has sold more than 20 million albums and effortlessly transitioned into the digital age, garnering more than 30 million streams and 26 million YouTube views on smashes such as "Hold On," "Free Your Mind," "Never Gonna Get It," "Giving Him Something He Can Feel," "Don't Let Go," and "Whatta Man" (featuring Salt N Pepa).

Saturday, July 17

AndrÃ©s Lopera, conductor

Tito Puente Jr. crosses cultures and generations with a high-voltage celebration of his legendary father, "The King of Latin Music" Tito Puente, including mambo and Latin jazz hits "Ran Kan Kan," "Mambo GozÃ³n," and "Oye Como Va." Puente also embraces the Latinx community with a special mariachi performance by Campanas de America.

Michael Bolton: The Symphony Sessions

Saturday, July 24

Lawrence Loh, conductor

From "When a Man Loves a Woman" to "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You" and more, Michael Bolton's time, love, and tenderness have created the soundtrack of our lives. Join the Grammy Award winner for a musical journey through pop, rock, soul, standards, and classical especially arranged for symphony orchestra.

Friday & Saturday, July 30 & 31

Stuart Chafetz & Dr. Christopher Hoch, conductors

Don the scarlet and gray and celebrate the coming season's gridiron clash with the Columbus Symphony and "The Pride of the Buckeyes." Don't miss the biggest tailgate party of the year with "The Best Damn Band in the Land" and fireworks!

General admission lawn tickets are $36.75 in advance or at the gate. Lawn tickets for children aged 3-12 are $10.50. Additional fees may apply. Children 2 and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased by phone at 614-469-0939 or online at www.PicnicWithThePops.com.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs for lawn seating.

Tables of 10 are available for purchase, ranging from $578-$893 per table. Tables of four are available in limited quantities, ranging from $231-$357. Catering is available for tables through the series' exclusive caterer. For more information or to purchase a table, call 614-469-0939 or email tickets@cbusarts.com.

Single table seats are not available.

Patrons may bring their own food and beverages. For Picnic concerts only, patrons are permitted to bring their own beer and wine on-site.