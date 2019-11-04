CAPA Celebrates 40th Presentation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL With Ticket Giveaway

2019 marks CAPA's 40th consecutive Thanksgiving-weekend presentation of the Nebraska Theatre Caravan's production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Columbus, and to celebrate the milestone, CAPA is holding a Facebook drawing to give away ten family four-packs (40 tickets) to each of its five performances at the Ohio Theatre November 29 through December 1.

To enter the drawing for a free family four-pack of tickets to A Christmas Carol, go to the CAPA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/capacolumbus and comment on the ticket drawing post with your favorite memory of attending A Christmas Carol or the favorite year you attended. Those who haven't seen it yet should simply comment "2019." The 50 winners will be drawn and announced via the CAPA Facebook page on Wednesday, November 20. One entry per person. Winners will pick up their tickets at Will Call the day of the performance. Photo ID is required for pickup.

CAPA presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol performed by the Nebraska Theatre Caravan at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday, November 29, at 7:30 pm; Saturday, November 30, at 2 pm and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, December 1, at 2 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25-$37.50 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

CAPA featured organist Clark Wilson will be at the keys of the Ohio's beloved "Mighty Morton" theatre organ prior to each performance and during intermission, performing seasonal favorites and holiday hits.

This timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his search for the true spirit of Christmas captures every detail of the classic holiday tale, from the spine-chilling ghosts to the gorgeous renditions of traditional British carols. Crotchety Scrooge, lovable Tiny Tim, and all the fascinating characters that audiences have come to love make this a treasured kick-off to the holiday season.

Performed by a spirited ensemble cast of actors and musicians, A Christmas Carol features almost two dozen traditional Christmas melodies including "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Wassail, Wassail," "Good Christian Men Rejoice," "Away in a Manger," and "Greensleeves." The production artfully recreates both the poverty and luxury of 19th-century London as a backdrop to the fable of Ebenezer Scrooge, a lonely man who is given the rarest of gifts-the chance to change his life and find his heart.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You