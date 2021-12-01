Abbey Theater Of Dublin to Present Workshop Production Of CITY JAIL

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will present the workshop and world premiere production of the play "City Jail,"written by Central Ohio playwright and author Catherine Adams. A workshop production will be performed in-person (adhering to all CDC and Franklin County Public Health guidelines) at 7 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022. Tickets for the workshop production are $10 per patron and available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater. The fully conceived world premiere of "City Jail" will take place Nov. 11-13, 2022.

Following the fallout of a false sexual harassment claim, "City Jail"explores the intricacies of being a victim of harassment, while also showcasing the repercussions following a false accusation. A complex narrative that twists the arm of what is true, this play investigates the nature of social politics.

"We are honored to collaborate with Catherine Adams to present "City Jail" in its world premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "Bringing this new play to the Abbey Theater stage directly aligns with our new direction of theatrical programming. We're excited to workshop the play in January in preparation for its premiere in November."

For more information about the Abbey Theater of Dublin, visit DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater and follow the Abbey Theater on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Catherine Adams (Playwright) is a recovering lawyer, retired retailer, organic farmer and writer. Catherine spent 25 years in the practice of law - providing enough fodder to write a lifetime of Perry Mason episodes. "City Jail" is her first produced play.