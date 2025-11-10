A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Contemporary Theatre Of Ohio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, A Christmas Carol will return to The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio for its third consecutive year, delighting audiences with a one-person retelling of Charles Dickens' timeless holiday story. This beloved Columbus holiday tradition runs Dec 11-21, 2025, in Studio Two at the Vern Riffe Center.

Adapted by Greg Oliver Bodine and directed by Leda Hoffmann, Artistic Director of The Contemporary, this intimate production draws inspiration from Dickens' own 1867 U.S. reading tour, when he performed a condensed version of his Christmas classic to sold-out crowds across America, including a stop right here in Columbus. During that tour, Dickens read his story aloud as a way to pay off debts and connect with audiences through the power of performance. This adaptation imagines a twist on that history: what if Dickens had lost his book and had to act out every character himself? The result is a vivid, one-person retelling that brings A Christmas Carol to life in a way only live theatre can.

At the center of it all is Angela Iannone, whose virtuosic storytelling has made the production a must-see holiday event. "Angela has made this play a Columbus favorite," said Hoffmann. "Audiences come back year after year because she makes the story feel brand new every time. Watching her weave Dickens' words into such an emotional and heartfelt experience has truly become a holiday tradition in our theatre."

In a previous season, Columbus Underground praised Iannone's performance as "a masterclass in the art of storytelling," noting how she "beautifully braids together empathy, wonder, and a sense of urgency, making the well-worn tale of Scrooge, Cratchit, and the three spirits feel as though it's just occurred to her."

A Christmas Carol offers a cozy, heartwarming evening filled with humor, redemption, and the spirit of giving. "For many of our patrons, A Christmas Carol signals the start of the holiday season," said Christy Farnbauch, Executive Director of The Contemporary. "It's a chance to pause, reflect, and share a moment of joy together, reminding us of what truly matters this time of year."

In the spirit of Dickens' message of generosity, The Contemporary is partnering with the NSI Food Pantry to host a holiday food drive throughout the run of A Christmas Carol. Audiences are invited to bring non-perishable food donations to the theatre and help make the season brighter for families in need.

"Just as Scrooge learns the power of giving, we want our audiences to experience that joy as well," Farnbauch added. "It's a wonderful way to extend the story's message beyond the stage and into our community."

A preview show is scheduled for Thursday, Dec 11 at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is Friday, Dec 12 at 8 p.m. The production continues through Dec 21 with performances on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The play runs 90 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for patrons 13 and older.