WINTERTIDE at Gordon Square to Bring Virtual and Live Performances and Merriment to Arts District

WINTERTIDE at Gordon Square, now in its fifth year, is a free, all-ages, arts-infused festival, presented virtually and in-person this year.

This event is presented by Detroit Shoreway Community Development Organization (DSCDO) in collaboration with Cleveland Public Theatre and features wandering performers, pop-up murals, and seven local businesses paired with neighborhood artists and arts organizations presenting online performances.

WINTERTIDE at Gordon Square mixes holiday merriment with artistic wonder like nowhere else in Cleveland and supports our vibrant neighborhood businesses, celebrates the arts, and brings a moment of light and joy amidst the growing dark of winter.

"I'm especially grateful for our community's creativity and resilience this year," said Adam Stalder, DSCDO's Executive Director. "We've rallied together to create a safe and uplifting event that you can enjoy from home or in the Gordon Square Arts District."

IN-PERSON ACTIVITIES: 12pm-6pm in the Gordon Square Arts District (West 65th Street & Detroit Ave)

WINTERTIDE features local artists and family-friendly fun for all ages. The Gordon Square Arts District will come alive with wandering performers and mural artists decorating the streetscape. Attendees can take in the art around them, pick up unique gifts at local shops, and carry out delicious food and drinks - all while safely enjoying the season, masked and socially-distanced.

Free kids' activity kits are available to take home from Brewnuts (6501 Detroit Ave) beginning December 5. The kits will include written and video instructions for guided, interactive crafts and games with Talespinner Children's Theatre.

VIRTUAL PERFORMANCES: 1pm via dscdo.org/wintertide, DSCDO & CPT Facebook pages, & CPT's YouTube page

Join us at 1pm for a virtual kick-off with our WINTERTIDE Emcees, India Nicole Burton (CPT Artistic Associate) and Jeremy Taylor (DSCDO Director of Community Involvement). Witness live original performances by seven local arts groups celebrating seven local businesses. These artists partnered with each business to create a remarkable, original work of art to share during WINTERTIDE.

Visit dscdo.org/wintertide for online performances and festival updates.

