Cleveland Public Theatre's Immersive Theatre Fest SOFTLAUNCH Returns

Cleveland Public Theatre will present the sophomore year of SoftLaunch, its most experimental artistic development program to date.

Join in for this festival that seeks to reinvent what theatre and art can be. Patrons get to be part of the art as they immerse themselves in installations and intimate performances. These works burst beyond CPT's theatres into lobbies, hallways, and other unconventional areas. Pieces exist in various stages of development, giving the audience a crucial role in the creative process.

The event will feature 20+ experimental performances and visual art installations ranging in level of completion―some pieces are new, while some have been developed over a longer period. Some pieces will operate as an art exhibit where patrons can come and go as they choose, while some will be timed and presented multiple times throughout the day.

Performances dates: Thurs., Jan. 17, Fri., Jan. 16 and Sat., Jan. 17, 7pm to 10pm.

Participating creators include the following: Raymond Bobgan, Day Ash, Sherrine Azab, Sierra Delaine, Monique Donesia, Ryan William Downey, Aja Joi Grant, Clifton Holznagel, Carol Laursen & Emily Liptow, Sullivan Ratcliff, Cassandra Ziemer and Erin Zoretich, Nick Eaton, Zelda Thayer-Hansen, Ramon Rivas II, Gwydion Suilebhan, Denmo Ibrahim & Lila Rachel Becker, Martinique Mims, Naomi Lord, Diana Sette, Anastasía Urozhaeva, Selena Awesome Vicarío, Jimmie Woody.

Creative Production Team

Producer: Raymond Bobgan

Line Producers: Anastasía Urozhaeva and Kadijah Wingo

Technical Director: Tom West

