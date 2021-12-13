Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; A KILLER PARTY Leads Best Streaming Musical!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Cleveland:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Trish Hostetler - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 57%

Kevin Lambes - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 30%

Aubrie Morrison - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 12%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 66%

Jasen J. Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 34%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Bergeron - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 37%

Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 30%

Melanie YC Pepe - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University 53%

Elliot Lockshine - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 35%

Sandy Kosovich Peck - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fine Arts Association of Willoughby 12%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Tim Anderson & Ryan Bergeron - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 76%

Tony Sias - GREENWOOD: AN AMERICAN DREAM DESTORYED - Karamu House 12%

Marc C Howard - WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 10%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALM - Kent State University 50%

Tim Anderson - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 35%

Vic DeAngelo - SPAMALOT - Cassidy Theatre 7%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 42%

Michael Jarrett - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 33%

Jack Anthony-Ina - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 15%

Best Musical

AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 56%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 19%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - French Creek Theatre 17%

Best Performer In A Musical

Gracie Keener - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 31%

Peggy Newton - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 19%

Andrew Keller - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 13%

Best Performer In A Play

Casey Casimir - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 40%

Elliot Lockshine - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 22%

Sharyn Zeppo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fine Arts Association of Willoughby 16%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Kyla Burks - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 43%

James Newton - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 35%

Annette Fernandez - WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Isabella Torres - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University 93%

Tine Shepard - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 3%

Derya Celikkol - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 2%

Best Play

TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 49%

HOLMES & WATSON - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 39%

BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 13%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 53%

TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 30%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Rabbit Run Theater 8%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 44%

David McQuillen - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 28%

Richard Morris, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 13%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 76%

Christopher Pepe - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 24%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

I'M GONNA SPEND MY TIME THIS WAY - JAMES NEWTON SENIOR CABARET - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 65%

KINKY BOOTS - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 18%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Best Streaming Musical

A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 86%

WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 14%

Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REAMS - Kent State University 88%

MURDER BY THE FALLS: NURSEY CRIMES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 8%

BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Benson Anderson - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 39%

Jordan Potter - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 21%

Adrian Go - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 16%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 34%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 28%

NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 26%