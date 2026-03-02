Beck Center for the Arts to Present RAZZLE DAZZLE: IT'S ALL RELATIVE in March 2026

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beck Center for the Arts will inspire Northeast Ohio again this April, when the cast and crew of Razzle Dazzle: It's All Relative welcomes audiences into their family, with musical genres to get your toes tapping through their on-stage reunion.

Razzle Dazzle, an adapted, inclusive musical theater program, unites people with disabilities and community volunteers for weeks of rehearsal, ending with performances April 24-26 at Beck Center for the Arts.

You can't help but smile throughout the 24th annual Razzle Dazzle: great music, fun dancing, and a laugh or two along the way!

This year's theme is It's All Relative – so brush up on your favorite musical families. From our participants to the audience, to all the volunteers, this is truly a family affair!

“Razzle Dazzle has become a source of friendship and support for participants and representation of ALL abilities to the community,” said Tracy Ammon, Director of Education at Beck Center. “It impacts countless lives through its infusion of heartwarming fun, engaging performances, and the culture of inclusivity and celebration of the arts that we strive for here at Beck Center.”

“You cannot attend a Razzle Dazzle performance without being changed for good,” Ammon said.

These inspiring performances are in Beck Center's Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Building. Opening night tickets are $20 on Fri., Apr. 24 at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are free on Sat., Apr. 25 at 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM, and Sun., Apr. 26 at 2:30 PM.

Tickets go on sale March 17, 2026 at 216-521-2540 and BeckCenter.org. Tickets sold for the opening night performance are $20 with proceeds benefitting Beck Center's

Creative Arts Therapies program. This sensational sensory experience includes a post-show reception with a meet-and-greet with the cast and crew.

Presenting Supporters are The O'Brien Family, Turning Point Wealth, and Community West Foundation. Production Supporters are the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River

Razzle Dazzle: The Visual Art Exhibition

This annual exhibition will feature the works of participants in the Beck Center Visual Art Therapy and Adapted Art Therapy programs. Individuals featured will be from various programs across the region and at Beck Center.

This exhibition will be on view in Beck Center's Music & Creative Arts Therapies (MCAT) Building from April 15, 2026, through August 25, 2026. The exhibition is free and open to the public, with viewing hours Monday through Thursday from 12:00 PM to 7:30 PM, and Friday through Sunday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

