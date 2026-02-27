Gates Mills Players To Present THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY This March

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gates Mills Players has announced its spring production of THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY, a comedy by Jones Hope Wooten, directed by Shannon Seaber. Performances will run March 13–21, with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. at the Gates Mills Community House.

The production marks Seaber’s return to the company following her staging of Girls Weekend.

The cast includes Stephanie Rogoff as Randa, Jenny Barret as Marlafaye, Debi Tinsley as Dot, and Becky Cummings as Jinx. The comedy follows four women who form an unexpected bond as they navigate life changes and new beginnings.

Director Shannon Seaber said, “I'm excited to share this production with audiences. The script is hilarious, the actresses are incredibly talented and the whole night should be one to remember.”

She added, “This show captures in a genuine (yet funny) way what it's like to face struggles as a middle-aged woman; when you feel you have no one to turn to, turns out, you always have your friends! It's a special connection you have with your girlfriends - they give you support, laughter, or whiskey, whatever the situation requires. This show encapsulates those relationships. We are pumped to share their stories and adventures.”

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.