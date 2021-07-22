Twelve Literary Arts Will Perform Onstage at Cleveland Public Theatre This Weekend

Cleveland Public Theatre will present Twelve Literary Arts onstage Saturday, July 24 at 7:00pm on CPT's outdoor stage. CPT is thrilled to welcome audiences onsite at CPT for the first time since March 2020 for in-person, outdoor, live performances as part of the 2021 Free Summer Season. For the full line-up of performances, click here.

Twelve Literary Arts brings performance poetry to public spaces while supporting poets and writers of all ages with youth programming, adult professional development, and brave spaces to dream, write, and teach into reality a world of social justice and equity.

All performances will be free and take place outdoors on CPT's summer stage, positioned on the lawn between CPT's Parish Hall and Church buildings. There are no tickets; simply show up just before the performances begin and choose a seat. CPT asks audience members who are not vaccinated to wear masks.

CPT summer stage performances will offer a casual environment, where the priority for the experience will be gathering and witnessing live, local art, in-person, for the first time in over a year.

The 2021 Free Summer Season opens with Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation, followed by ten other live offerings, including performances by CPT resident ensembles Teatro Público de Cleveland and Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabiمسرح كليفلاند العربي . Click here for the full listing of performance offerings.

