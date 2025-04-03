The National Center for Choreography-Akron to Present DANCING LAB: INTERGENERATIONAL PARTNERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Center for Choreography-Akron will present an artist talk on April 16 at the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology to mark the culmination of its Dancing Lab: Intergenerational Partners. Featured artists include Dianne McIntyre (Cleveland, OH) and Tiffany Rea-Fisher (New York, NY), Donald Byrd (Seattle, WA) and Nia-Amina Minor (Seattle, WA), and Donna Uchizono (New York, NY) and Kristel Baldoz (Queens, NY). For the April 16 event, the artists will be joined by Merry Petroski (Aurora, OH), Project Manager of the Creative Aging Institute at the Akron Art Museum.

NCCAkron is a research hub for dance. Dancing Labs brings dance artists, industry stakeholders, and thought partners from across the U.S. together to create a learning community and investigate shared questions. Through Dancing Lab: Intergenerational Partners, NCCAkron responded to prolific choreographers (ages 55+) who expressed interest in working with younger, mid-career artists who have developed a strong artistic voice and their own approaches to dance. Artists were paired based on common inquiries in dancemaking, choreographic structure, and artistic/administrative practices. The paired artists engaged in home environments, then all artists will gather in Akron, OH, to further the creative exchange that will support their individual artistic journeys.

On April 16, the artists will share their experiences during a public conversation at the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology. NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director Christy Bolingbroke will facilitate a discussion exploring what the cohort of Dancing Lab: Intergenerational Partners has learned from their dialogues over the past year.

Event Details

Dancing Conversation: Generational Exchange

Wednesday, April 16

5:30 - 6:00pm Light Reception

6:00 - 7:00pm Conversation

Cummings Center for the History of Psychology, 3rd Floor

73 South College St, Akron, Ohio 44325

FREE - RSVP is required

https://www.nccakron.org/event-details/generationalexchange

NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director Christy Bolingbroke shares, "Aging is something we all have in common. With a longtime focus on the new or the extremes of what young bodies can do in dance, aging as an artist is somewhat of an unexplored and lesser recognized frontier. In response to the latest demographics in Northeast Ohio and the great generational stretch in the current workforce across all sectors, I'm excited to learn alongside this cohort and reflect on what new skills and perspectives we can develop when we get to age."

Comments