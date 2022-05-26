The National Center for Choreography - Akron to Host a National Summit Convening

The National Center for Choreography - Akron (NCCAkron) will host a National Summit Convening for all of its Creative Administration Research (CAR) program Artists and Thought Partners, Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4, 2022. Select events are open to the public at no cost, including two talks and a dance class. All other core summit activities are invitation-only. Event details are below.

Funded by a multi-year grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the CAR program is focused on challenging the national dance ecosystem to think beyond the boundaries of known, traditional models and "best practices." The program launched in 2020 and has already initiated five cohorts of 19 Artist Teams from across the U.S. The planning of this convening is informed by an artist-centric committee including CAR Artists and Thought Partners in addition to national scholars. Over the course of three days, participants will share and compare notes from their individual journeys through this work; move together, physicalizing their administrative thinking and dreaming; create new shared reference experiences to inform future work; and more.

"NCCAkron has been working with these Artists and Thought Partners for the past two years, exploring and challenging conventional ways of working within the dance world," commented NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director Christy Bolingbroke. "Now, we get to welcome everyone to Akron, where the connections and creative thinking will go even deeper. I am so excited to welcome these artists and thinkers from all across the U.S., and grateful to our local colleagues for their collaboration."

NCCAkron is partnering with numerous local businesses and organizations to amplify the local impact of the Summit Convening, and to shine a light on Akron's abundant way of thinking and organizing. Participants will gather at local spaces like Peoples Park, the Akron Public Library, The Knight Stage at the Akron Civic Theatre, Cascade Plaza, and NCCAkron's home on The University of Akron campus. Visitors will dine at local establishments and sample local goods like Akron Honey, Akron Coffee Roasters, and Chill Artisanal Ice Cream. Since its inception, NCCAkron has partnered with Chill to develop flavors designed by visiting choreographers. In anticipation of the Summit Convening, Chill is bringing back 13 flavors for the month of June.

PUBLIC EVENTS

The following NCCAkron Summit events are free and open to the public. Proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required. Masks are recommended, but optional.

Artist as Model for the New Socioeconomic Normal, featuring Marc Bamuthi Joseph and Christy Bolingbroke

Friday, June 3, 1-2:30pm ET

Akron-Summit County Public Library, Auditorium

60 S High St, Akron, OH 44326

Advance registration is required - visit nccakron.org/summit

BAMUTHI, Marc Bamuthi Joseph (Washington, D.C.) is an arts activist, poet, speaker, and Vice President and Artistic Director of Social Impact at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. In this talk he will explore embracing artistic thinking as entrepreneurial thinking.

Dance Church Dance Class, led by Kate Wallich

Saturday, June 4, 10-11am ET

Cascade Plaza, 1 W Mill St, Akron, OH 44308

Rain Location: Greystone Hall, 103 S. High Street, Akron, OH 44308, Doric room, 4th Floor

Advance registration and proof of vaccination required - visit nccakron.org/summit

Kate Wallich (Los Angeles/Seattle/New York) is dancer, choreographer, educator and founder of Dance Church. Over the past decade this joyful, energetic class has attracted dancers and non-dancers from across the globe. No dance experience is required. Organizers recommend that participants wear sunscreen, comfortable shoes, and clothing for movement, and bring water. Portions of the class will include laying down, bring a towel for grass sensitivities. Downtown Akron Partnership is a coordinating partner for this class.

Mindset, Motivation, and Money: Where Artist Meets Enterprise, featuring Elena Muslar and members of the CAR Think Tank

Saturday, June 4, noon-1:30pm ET

Knight Stage at The Akron Civic Theatre

182 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Advance registration is required - visit nccakron.org/summit

Elena Muslar (Ontario, California) is an arts, culture, and entertainment workforce development and equity specialist. In this talk, Muslar and participants from the CAR program will reflect and interrogate relationships to revenue, art, and commerce.

The Creative Administration Research program is made possible with lead support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

About NCCAkron

The National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron supports the research and development of new work in dance by exploring the full potential of the creative process. In addition to offering studio and technical residencies to make new work, activities focus on catalyzing dialogue and experimentation; creating proximity among artists and dance thinkers; and aggregating resources around dance making. For more information, visit nccakron.org.

The establishment and general operation of NCCAkron is made possible by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.



Image Description:

CAR program participants Antuan Byers, Dominic Moore-Dunson and NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director Christy Bolingbroke talk and reference a wall of colorful post its. Antuan is a Black artist with short dark hair and a beard, he wears a black tshirt and silver chain as he writes on the board. Dominic is a Black man with short dark hair and a beard, he wears a maroon v-neck. Christy is a white woman with long brown hair, she wears a black jumpsuit and denim jacket. Photo by Dale Dong/NCCAkron.