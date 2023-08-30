THE WIZ to Stop at Playhouse Square Ahead of its Return to Broadway

The Broadway-bound production of THE WIZ will be making a stop at Playhouse Square this October, opening the 2023-24 KeyBank Broadway Season.

THE WIZ will play the Connor Palace from Tuesday, October 3 through Sunday, October 22. Tickets are available now online at PlayhouseSquare.org or by phone at 216-241-6000. Groups of 10 or more can be placed by calling 216-640-8600.

The North American touring cast features Broadway newcomer Nichelle Lewis starring as Dorothy and Alan Mingo Jr. (Kinky Boots, Doom Patrol) as The Wiz, alongside award-winning recording artist Deborah Cox as Glinda and Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene.

The cast also features Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson (Sharper) as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson (The Voice) as the Scarecrow, respectively. Richardson and Wilson will also be making their Broadway debuts.

THE WIZ ensemble includes Maya Bowles, Shayla Alayre Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith Franklin, Michael Samarie George, Collin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Christina Jones, Polanco Jones, Kolby Kindle, Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Anthony Murphy, Cristina Rae, Matthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust Tate, Keenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), and Derek Dixie (dance music arranger) are conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop will bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

THE WIZ design team will include scenic design by Academy Award-winning Hannah Beachler (Black Panther, Beyoncé’s Black is King and Lemonade), costume design by Emmy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award-nominated Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls), lighting design by Barrymore Award-winning Ryan J. O’Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man), sound design by Jon Weston (Parade) and wig design by Charles LaPointe.

THE WIZ is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland and The Ambassador Theatre Group. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker also serve as producers of the musical.

THE WIZ premiered on Broadway in 1975 and became an instant sensation, going on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Ted Ross), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Dee Dee Bridgewater), Best Choreography (George Faison), and in a Broadway first, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Costume Design (Geoffrey Holder). “Ease on Down the Road” became the show’s break-out single, and “Home” has since become a bona fide classic. That original production ran for four years (first at The Majestic Theatre and later at The Broadway Theatre) – and 1,672 performances – on Broadway. A 1978 film adaptation starred Diana Ross, Ted Ross, Mabel King, Richard Pryor and Lena Horne, and marked Quincy Jones’ first collaboration with Michael Jackson.

THE WIZ will play in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square from Tuesday, October 3 through Sunday, October 22. Show times are TIMES. Tickets for all performances will be available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600. THE WIZ is part of the 2023-24 KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square.