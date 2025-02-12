Savage, Routh, Tate, HARRY POTTER Duo Added To FAN EXPO Cleveland Celebrity Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Five more headliners joined the burgeoning FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity roster today as Adam Savage ("Mythbusters"), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Catherine Tate ("Doctor Who") and the Harry Potter tandem of James Phelps and Oliver Phelps added their names to the pop culture celebration set for March 21-23 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Savage served as co-host of the long-running Discovery reality program "MythBusters" for 14 years, helping to debunk urban legends. His extensive work as a special effect designer on such franchises as Star Wars, The Matrix, Space Cowboys and others and outgoing personality have made him an ideal collaborator on "MythBusters" and a popular convention guest.

Routh portrayed "Superman" and "Clark" in the 2006 Superman Returns movie and is also well-known for popular roles in "Arrow," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "The Flash," "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" and many others. Last year he starred opposite Mena Suvari in the feature sci-fi film "Ick."

Tate played "Donna Noble" during several seasons of "Doctor Who," also gaining fame as "Nellie Bertram" in the NBC hit "The Office." She hosted the British variety/sketch comedy "The Catherine Tate Show" and also co-starred in the full run of "Big School," highlighting her body of work in the U.K. and U.S.

Identical twin British actors James and Oliver Phelps, best known for playing Fred and George Weasley, respectively, in the Harry Potter film series, were first cast in the roles at age 14 and have been mainstays through various iterations of the blockbuster franchise's more than two-decade run.

The star-studded FAN EXPO Cleveland field already includes such luminaries as:

• David Tennant and Jenna Coleman ("Doctor Who")

• Jared Padalecki, Mark Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert, Ruth Connell, DJ Qualls and Samantha Smith ("Supernatural")

• "Smallville" stars Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance, and Laura Vandervoort

• Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch ("Superman & Lois")

• Grant Gustin ("The Flash")

• Charlie Cox ("Daredevil")

• Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian")

• Aidan Scott ("One Piece")

• Danielle Panabaker, Tom Cavanagh and Candice Patton ("The Flash")

• Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel ("High School Musical")

• David Giuntoli ("Grimm")

FAN EXPO Cleveland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at www.fanexpocleveland.com. Advance pricing is available until March 6. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

