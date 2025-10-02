Photos: WITCH Opens Dobama Theatre 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dobama Theatre will open its 2025/26 mainstage season with the Cleveland premiere of WITCH by Jen Silverman, directed by Carrie Williams. The production will run October 2–26, 2025, at Dobama, Cleveland’s Off-Broadway Theatre. Check out first look photos below.

This darkly comic adaptation of a Jacobean drama follows Elizabeth Sawyer, a woman accused of witchcraft, and the devil himself—Scratch—who arrives in town with tempting bargains to make. Silverman’s play asks timeless questions about morality, power, and who gets to rewrite the rules.

The cast includes Lisa Langford* (Elizabeth Sawyer), Mike Glavan* (Scratch), Brian Pedaci (Sir Arthur Banks), Mike Frye (Cuddy Banks), Dan Telford (Frank Thorney), and Bridgett Martinez (Winnifred).

The creative team features scenic design by Laura Carlson Tarantowski, sound design by Angie Hayes, costume design by India Blatch-Geib, lighting design by Josee Coyle, props design by Dred Geib, and stage management by Barbara Kozlov*.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association

Performances are Thursdays through Sundays, with evening shows at 7:30pm and matinees at 2:30pm. Tickets are $35–42 and are available by calling the box office at 216-932-3396 or visiting dobama.org/witch.

Dobama offers Pay-What-You-Can tickets for every performance, available beginning one hour before showtime at the box office. Special Pay-What-You-Can performances will take place October 5 and 9 at 7:30pm.

Photo Credit: Steve Wagner Photography