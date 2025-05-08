Mary Zimmerman-Directed OUT TOWN And More Announced for Cleveland Play House 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cleveland Play House has announced the 2025-26 season that will take and transport audiences beyond pure entertainment with gripping stories, powerful performances, and unforgettable moments. From contemporary dramas to reimagined classics, from intimate moments to grand spectacles, Cleveland Play House promises to enrich audiences with inspiring ideas, transfixing images, and stories that move audiences and artists together.

Cleveland Play House Artistic Director Michael Barakiva says, “Cleveland Play House's 2025-26 season promises to deliver much of the joyous, unique theatrical experiences that are becoming synonymous with CPH. From reimagined classics, including Tony Award-winning Mary Zimmerman's take on Our Town, and a fresh new translation of the quintessential comedy Tartuffe, to feel-good new plays such as Pulitzer Prize-winning Primary Trust, we promised the full gamut of artistic experiences, showcasing the best of Cleveland and national talent.”

The mainstage season includes Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, directed by Tony and Obie Award-winning Mary Zimmerman, Donald Steven Olson’s The Christine Jorgensen Show, brought to Cleveland by CPH Artistic Director Michael Barakiva who helmed the Off-Broadway premiere, Eboni Booth’s Primary Trust, and Molière’s Tartuffe (translation by Ranjit Bolt). Cleveland Play House also announces two add-on performances, producing Cleveland holiday favorite, A Christmas Story, and presenting Rachmaninoff and the Tsar, starring Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Jonathan Silvestri as Tsar Nicholas II. A fresh and mighty production that closes the 2025-26 season will be announced this summer.

Cleveland Play House Managing Director Rachel L. Fink says, “Cleveland Play House has been making history for more than 110 years — and we’re just getting started. This season, Cleveland’s finest artists and artisans, alongside brilliant collaborators from beyond our city, are creating theatre that’s urgent, fearless, and deeply rooted in the spirit of our community — reminding us why live performance matters more than ever."

Chair of the Cleveland Play House Board of Directors Michael Meehan states, “Our Tony-winning theatre brings a Tony-winning director, Tony-winning production collaborators, and a Pulitzer Prize winner to our stages. We are thrilled to announce another exciting season bursting with extraordinary art.”

Anyone can become a Cleveland Play House Subscriber to unlock fantastic benefits, savings, and perks! Cleveland Play House subscription packages come in three price levels, including Anytime, Classic, and Value, and includes the five mainstage productions: Our Town, The Christine Jorgensen Show, Primary Trust, Tartuffe, and the highly anticipated fifth title. A Christmas Story and Rachmaninoff and the Tsar are add-ons, and can be purchased at a discounted rate when you subscribe. Subscriptions are available for purchase beginning Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Single tickets for the 2025-26 season will go on sale in mid-July. For more information, visit clevelandplayhouse.com.

Cleveland Play House’s 2025-26 season performance schedule has changed. Performances will take place Wednesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There are select Tuesday performances at 7:00 p.m.. The Walter & Jean Kalberer Student Matinee performances are scheduled on select Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for school groups.

To learn more about the invigorating 2025-26 season, please visit clevelandplayhouse.com.

ABOUT THE 2025-26 SEASON

Mainstage Productions

Our Town

written by Thornton Wilder

directed by Mary Zimmerman

September 7 – 28, 2025

Allen Theatre

Join Cleveland Play House for a new staging of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece. In its depiction of the small town of Grover’s Corners and the lives of the Webb and Gibbs families, whose children fall in love, marry, and eventually die, Our Town explores universal themes of life, love, and death, and celebrates the value of appreciating the magic of life’s mundane moments. As staged by Tony Award-winning MacArthur “Genius” Mary Zimmerman, whose aesthetic aligns beautifully with that of the author, the Cleveland Play House production of Our Town will reassert itself, again, as one of the greatest plays ever written, one that fills hearts with purpose and meaning.

The Christine Jorgensen Show

book and lyrics by Donald Steven Olson

music by Donald Steven Olson and Mark Nadler

directed by Michael Barakiva

October 26 – November 16, 2025

Outcalt Theatre

Original songs propel this hilarious and heartfelt play about living life on your own terms. In the buttoned-up 1950s, an ex-GI became the first transgender celebrity in America. Based on the actual life of Christine Jorgensen, The Christine Jorgensen Show is a feel-good re-telling of Jorgensen’s remarkable second act and the cabaret act she developed that transformed her from headline into headliner. Cleveland Play House Artistic Director Michael Barakiva, who helmed the show’s Off-Broadway premiere, brings this wholesome hit to Cleveland for its Midwest premiere.

Primary Trust

written by Eboni Booth

February 8 – March 1, 2026

Outcalt Theatre

“This is the story of a friendship. Of how I got a new job. A story of love and balance and time.” So begins Kenneth’s tale of being laid off, of discovering new beginnings, new friends, and new hopes. Absorbing, funny, and moving—it is no wonder that Primary Trust is now one of the most produced plays in the country. Hailed from coast to coast, the 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winner is, reports the LA Times, “as tenderhearted as it is spryly comic and as poignant as it is ultimately uplifting.” As The Observer said, “it will restore your faith in theatre’s elemental storytelling powers.” It will also restore your hope.

Primary Trust is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

Tartuffe

by Molière

translated by Ranjit Bolt

directed by Michael Barakiva

Outcalt Theatre

April 5 – 26, 2026

Préparez-vous, you, for one hilarious night of theatre. The man of the house has lost his marbles! He’s been blinded by the counterfeit zeal of a sanctimonious scoundrel who fully intends to make off with his livelihood and probably his wife. Tartuffe is on the loose, making for one of classical theatre’s most celebrated roles. Our production of the funniest French play ever conceived promises to be as relatable today as when it premiered in 1664, as bitingly incisive, and equally entertaining.

The highly anticipated final production in Cleveland Play House’s 2025-26 season will be announced this summer.

SEASON ADD-ONS

A Christmas Story

written by Philip Grecian

based on the motion picture A Christmas Story, (c) 1983 Turner Entertainment Co., distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark; and on the book In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd

directed by Jackson Gay

November 30 – December 21, 2025

Allen Theatre

One boy. One holiday wish. One triple-dog-daring good time! Cleveland’s favorite holiday tradition returns to the Allen Theatre in all its pink-bunny-suit, glowing-leg-lamp, frozen-flagpole-licking glory. Be a holiday hero and bring your brood downtown to bask in the warm glow of holiday lights and experience the joy of a gift that keeps on giving all season long. It’s “one of the more enchanting ways to be transported to a world beyond our own,” raves The Plain Dealer.

Produced by special arrangement with DRAMATIC PUBLISHING, Woodstock, Illinois

A special presentation:

Rachmaninoff and the Tsar: A New Musical Play

The Music of Sergei V. Rachmaninoff

book by Hershey Felder

Starring Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff and Jonathan Silvestri as Tsar Nicholas II

directed by Trevor Hay

March 5 – 15, 2026

Allen Theatre

Hershey Felder returns to Cleveland in his newest hit, starring as the virtuoso pianist and composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. Having safely left Russia during the 1917 revolution, Rachmaninoff now ensconced in Beverly Hills, shares his memory of a long-ago encounter with Russia’s last Tsar, portrayed by British-Italian actor Jonathan Silvestri. Rachmaninoff and the Tsar features the most beloved compositions by this last great representative of Russian romanticism, including Prelude in C# minor and the 2nd Piano Concerto. It promises to be another dramatic musical journey in the Hershey Felder style that audiences all over the world have come to adore.

Comments