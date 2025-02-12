KING JAMES Comes to Cleveland Playhouse in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rajiv Joseph's King James is headed to Cleveland Playhouse next month. Previews will run March 1-6 ahead of an opening night on March 7.

In the world of basketball, LeBron James is the king. But to die-hard Clevelanders like Shawn and Matt, “King James” is a god, and their fandom forges their unlikely bond. Set in a bar in Cleveland Heights and spanning LeBron’s rookie season to the 2016 NBA Championship, the men navigate their turbulent friendship through their shared love of the game.

From the first quarter to the final jump shot, King James comes in clutch as a riveting love letter to our beloved home, “Believeland.” Filled with humor, jab steps, offensive fouls, and great poignancy, this energetic new play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph is an intimate exploration of the place that sports occupy in our lives and in our relationships with others.

The production is directed by Monteze Freeland.

