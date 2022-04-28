ILIZA SHLESINGER: BACK IN ACTION Live Show & Netflix Special Taping At Playhouse Square!

Iliza Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer and author, selling out theaters around the globe with a devoted fan base who are known for creating their own Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. She's currently on her Back In Action comedy tour, which will be making a stop at Playhouse Square on July 23rd for a Live Show & Netflix taping.

Iliza has five Netflix stand up specials. She coined the term "Elder Millennial" in her eponymous 2018's Elder Millennial, which is also the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her "fan-u-mentary" giving fans an inside look into her life on tour. Her other specials are Unveiled (2019), Confirmed Kills (2016), Freezing Hot (2015) and War Paint (2013). She's preparing to tape her 6th special in the summer of 2022.

She wrote and starred in the Netflix Rom-Con movie Good On Paper and played opposite Mark Wahlberg in the #1 Netflix film Spenser Confidential. She also appeared in the critically-acclaimed indie drama Pieces of a Woman with Vanessa Kirby. Other credits include, Instant Family, starring Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, and The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, a comedy series she created and starred in for Netflix.

In March 2020, in response to the pandemic, she and her husband, Chef/James Beard Award nominated author Noah Galuten, launched Don't Panic Pantry as a way to encourage people to stay at home and flatten the curve. The fun, follow-along at-home cooking show streamed live via Iliza's Instagram and Facebook page with more than 250 episodes. It has been featured TODAY Show, The Talk, and has been sponsored by companies like Le Creuset, Dansk and Bob's Red Mill. The Don't Panic Pantry Cookbook is set to be published in January of 2023 by AA Knopf.

Iliza has completed her second book, All Things Aside (Abrams Books and Blackstone Audio) and will be available in the Fall of 2022. Her first book, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group) was a subversively funny collection of essays offering her unique perspective on women's behavior. Her podcast, AIA: Ask Iliza Anything, is a fan favorite and features Iliza giving out her barefaced life advice to fans' questions. She recently guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live and previously hosted her own limited run late night talk show Truth & Iliza on Freeform. She is the only female and youngest comedian to hold the title of NBC's Last Comic Standing.

Iliza regularly supports a variety of causes including Team Rubicon, Cystic Fibrosis, Best Friends Animal Society, various environmental causes, and has performed abroad several times with the USO.

She lives in Los Angeles, California with her husband Noah, their newborn daughter Sierra Mae and their Chinese rescue dog, Tian Fu.

Tickets can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.