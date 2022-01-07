Father Daughter Art Exhibition Announced At Beck Center

Beck Center for the Arts presents Side by Side: The Art of Ryan and Keira Finley, an exhibition by visual artists who bring a special style, and a father-daughter connection to this event. Ryan Finley is a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn sketch artist, as well as a visual arts instructor at Beck Center.

Ryan's work can be found on his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages, and by searching his handle of @ArtByRyanFinley. Ryan and his daughter Keira will present their work in the Bulicek Gallery at Beck Center beginning in January 2022.

Ryan Finley says, "Beck Center is such an incredible place to be part of! It is so great to help guide the young artists of tomorrow. Along with teaching at Beck Center I have had the privilege of working for Topps and Upper Deck on some of my favorites like Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), Aliens, Predator, Stranger Things, and Marvel. I am thrilled to have my work on display at Beck Center, especially alongside my talented daughter. Since she was old enough to hold a pencil, she has been by my side drawing. Over the years, we have had incredible time drawing all our favorites. She is far beyond my skills at her age and is always so eager to learn, absorbing all the art knowledge I have to share. More importantly, the time we spend creating art together is priceless."

Daughter Keira said, "I really love drawing and hanging out with my Dad! I also love being my Dad's student and taking his classes. I am very excited about my first art show!"

This exhibition is free and open to the public during regular business hours, performances, and classes, just outside the Senney Theater in the main building on the campus at 17801 Detroit Ave. All are invited to attend the free opening reception on January 15, 2022 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm in the lobby. The campus will be buzzing with classes and performances of the professional theater production of LIZZIE the Musical, a collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program, running February 4 to 27, 2022.

Prints of the items on display are available for purchase at Customer Service at Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

Visitors to Side by Side: The Art of Ryan and Keira Finley during January are invited to add their ideas and dreams to a community exhibition project entitled, "Martin Luther King Jr's I Have A Dream Vision Board." These shared comments will be used for a display celebrating MLK Day at Beck Center for the Arts in January 2022. The materials to participate will be available in the Daniels' Lounge of the main building. Your comments could be on display in Beck Center's lobby, and may also be shared on Beck Center social media pages.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.