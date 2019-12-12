Dave Chappelle, Star Wars Live Podcast and More Coming Up at Playhouse Square

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Fri., Dec. 13 at 10 AM for comedian Dave Chappelle, who'll be performing one 8 pm show MON., DEC. 30 at Playhouse Square's Connor Palace Theatre. There is a four-ticket purchase limit for tickets priced at $199.50; $149.50; $99.50; & $79.50, available at playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000 and the Ticket Office.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm the night of the performance, which is a strict NO CELL PHONES ALLOWED show. Phones must be left in cars or at home. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a YONDR phone- locking pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat down and wanding. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and/or Dave Chappelle own all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the "Materials"), delivered during his performance. The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the "Use"), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. Any Use of the Materials without the express prior written consent of Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. is strictly prohibited and shall be subject to all available legal remedies, whether in equity or at law at the cost of anyone who violates this prohibition.

Rebel Force Radio

Commemorate the end pf an era with the galaxy's most popular Star Wars podcast; Rebel Force Radio Fri., Dec. 20 at 7:30 pm in Playhouse Square's Kennedy's Cabaret Theatre. Join Playhouse Square's own Dir. of Marketing JASON SWANK and his co-host, longtime radio veteran JIMMY MAC, for this special live episode of RFR as they feature insights and analysis pf the Star Wars sequel trilogy finale: Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker. Swank and Mac premiered their podcast in 2007.

Over the years, the duo's podcasts have featured a Who's Who of interviews with both Star Wars actors and behind-the-scene principals. They regularly appear at comic and pop culture conventions; have been guests at George Lucas's California Skywalker Ranch and were chosen to co-host Lucasfilm's "Star Wars Celebration Anaheim" Behind-The Scene-Stage.

Tickets are $30, on sale at playhousesquare.org; 216-241-6000 and The Ticket Office.





