Cleveland Public Theatre Presents STUDENT THEATRE ENRICHMENT PROGRAM 2020

Cleveland Public Theatre's (CPT) Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan is proud to present CPT's celebrated Student Theatre Enrichment Program's (STEP) 2021 April performance. STEP is Cleveland's longest-running arts and job training program for teens. This Spring, the 2021 STEP ensemble will present a virtual performance followed by a short post-show conversation.

CPT's Student Theatre Enrichment Program is a rigorous arts-based program that provides hands-on job training, engaging Cleveland youth in a powerful 8-week intensive that focuses on excellence in performance, play creation, writing, production, and set design/construction.

Students ages 14-19, with little or no previous performance experience, are eligible for participation, and earn money while learning and practicing valuable job skills such as timeliness, communication, commitment, and teamwork. Under the guidance of CPT artistic mentors, teens develop an original play and then tour it to public parks throughout the city of Cleveland. The majority of these teens come from families defined as low-income, live within the city limits, attend public schools, and are artists of color.

Since its beginning in 1994, STEP has received multiple awards and recognitions including those from the City of Cleveland, The President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts. STEP is the longest running arts-based, job-training program in Cleveland and is an international model for engaging youth. Through STEP, teens see themselves as a positive and inspirational force, and watch as their work has an impact on the larger Cleveland community.

Student Theatre Enrichment Program's (STEP) April 2021 performance takes place online April 23 at 7pm (ET) and April 24 at 5pm (ET).

Tickets are FREE. Please note online sales for each performance will close 2 hours before each performance. The virtual "house" will be limited to 100 "seats".

You must use Zoom to see this work. You will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Have questions? Email boxoffice@cptonline.org.

Reserve your ticket at www.cptonline.org.