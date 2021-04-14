Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cleveland Public Theatre Presents STUDENT THEATRE ENRICHMENT PROGRAM 2020

STEP is Cleveland's longest-running arts and job training program for teens.

Apr. 14, 2021  

Cleveland Public Theatre Presents STUDENT THEATRE ENRICHMENT PROGRAM 2020

Cleveland Public Theatre's (CPT) Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan is proud to present CPT's celebrated Student Theatre Enrichment Program's (STEP) 2021 April performance. STEP is Cleveland's longest-running arts and job training program for teens. This Spring, the 2021 STEP ensemble will present a virtual performance followed by a short post-show conversation.

CPT's Student Theatre Enrichment Program is a rigorous arts-based program that provides hands-on job training, engaging Cleveland youth in a powerful 8-week intensive that focuses on excellence in performance, play creation, writing, production, and set design/construction.

Students ages 14-19, with little or no previous performance experience, are eligible for participation, and earn money while learning and practicing valuable job skills such as timeliness, communication, commitment, and teamwork. Under the guidance of CPT artistic mentors, teens develop an original play and then tour it to public parks throughout the city of Cleveland. The majority of these teens come from families defined as low-income, live within the city limits, attend public schools, and are artists of color.

Since its beginning in 1994, STEP has received multiple awards and recognitions including those from the City of Cleveland, The President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts. STEP is the longest running arts-based, job-training program in Cleveland and is an international model for engaging youth. Through STEP, teens see themselves as a positive and inspirational force, and watch as their work has an impact on the larger Cleveland community.

Student Theatre Enrichment Program's (STEP) April 2021 performance takes place online April 23 at 7pm (ET) and April 24 at 5pm (ET).

Tickets are FREE. Please note online sales for each performance will close 2 hours before each performance. The virtual "house" will be limited to 100 "seats".

You must use Zoom to see this work. You will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Have questions? Email boxoffice@cptonline.org.

Reserve your ticket at www.cptonline.org.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dan DeLuca
Dan DeLuca
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco

Related Articles View More Cleveland Stories
CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program Presents ELECTRA/ORESTES Photo

CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program Presents ELECTRA/ORESTES

The Cleveland Orchestra Announces 2021 Blossom Music Festival Photo

The Cleveland Orchestra Announces 2021 Blossom Music Festival

Cleveland Play House Presents Theatre Thursday: Lets Get Physical! Photo

Cleveland Play House Presents 'Theatre Thursday: Let's Get Physical!'

BWW Review: ORDINARY DAYS at CASSIDY THEATRE Photo

BWW Review: ORDINARY DAYS at CASSIDY THEATRE


More Hot Stories For You

  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!
  • The Irvington Shakespeare Company Will Bring TWELFTH NIGHT to Irvington Theater
  • Comedy at the Carlson Reopens to Sold Out Performances
  • Denizen Theatre Announces New Play Commission By Drew Larimore