Cleveland Orchestra Announces Summer 2019 Education And Community Programs And Events

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced free events and programs taking place throughout Northeast Ohio this summer, providing children, families, and community members an opportunity to connect with the Orchestra and with music.

A full calendar of events featuring dates, times, and locations is included below. Highlights include:

Children and adults can try different orchestral instruments through Instrument Discovery. A free, hands-on Instrument Discovery station will be offered at:

o Cleveland Asian Festival, May 19

o Parade the Circle, June 8

o Make Music Day! CLE, June 21

o Edgewater Street Fest, June 30

o Lakewood Summer Meltdown, July 13

o St. Dominic's Fair, August 4

o Be My Neighbor Day, August 9

Make Music Day! CLE will take place at Severance Hall on June 21 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. In addition to Instrument Discovery, the free day of music will include performances by Cleveland Orchestra musicians and guest artists, as well as a pBone (plastic trombone) workshop for all ages.

Throughout the summer, The Cleveland Orchestra will host performances and workshops as part of the Slavic Village Literary Lot. Each lot will be themed around a children's book and become a space for arts and educational programming, bringing cultural institutions across the city together to Slavic Village. The lots will take place from July 13-August 10. Details about lots and performances will be posted this summer at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/Education-and-Community/community-programs/community-engagement-summer-events/.

Free community concerts will be offered, bringing people together to enjoy orchestral music. These include:

o The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) Tour Send-Off Concert will be held on Friday, June 7 at 8:00 p.m. Hear the repertoire that these young musicians will perform for audiences in Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary. More information about COYO's tour can be found here: https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/News-and-Updates/News-Releases/2019-releases/2019-04-30-coyo-tour-europe/

o The Cleveland Orchestra's annual Star-Spangled Spectacular will be held on Wednesday, August 7 at 9:00 p.m. on Mall B in Downtown Cleveland. This concert celebrates our nation and our incredible Northeast Ohio community, and is capped off with a spectacular fireworks display. Read more information about this concert here: https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/News-and-Updates/News-Releases/2019-releases/2019-05-09-star-spangled-spectacular-concert/



For these summer events and programs, The Cleveland Orchestra is seeking Community Engagement Event Interns to provide hands-on assistance with preparation, set-up, facilitation, and clean-up. This contracted seasonal position will receive a stipend on a by-event basis. For details on the internship and how to apply, visit https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/About/Auditions-and-Careers/internships/.

Cleveland Orchestra Education and Community Program Vision

These events and many more that take place throughout the year are part of The Cleveland Orchestra's bold vision for the region's future. The Orchestra recognizes its responsibility to reimagine the music education landscape in Northeast Ohio, for the region's children and for our collective future. These programs and offerings will move the Orchestra closer to accomplishing four key goals:

1. Expand access and remove barriers so that every child in Greater Cleveland can experience The Cleveland Orchestra.

2. Enable more children from all walks of life to play music and reap the life-long cognitive, academic, and social-emotional benefits that music study provides.

3. Advocate for why music matters, raising awareness for the well-documented benefits of music for people of all ages and for the essential role music and the arts play in society.

4. Unite our diverse community through music, connecting people to each other through the power of music.



For more information about new and updated programs created in pursuit of these goals, read this press release from 2018: https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/News-and-Updates/News-Releases/2018-releases/2018-12-10-education-and-community-programs/.

Neighborhood Partners

This summer's events continue the Orchestra's Neighborhood Partners program, which began with the 2018-19 season. Through our At Home Neighborhood Residencies from 2013 to 2016, The Cleveland Orchestra visited and built relationships with residents and organizations in Gordon Square, Lakewood, Slavic Village, and Hough. With Neighborhood Partners, the Orchestra deepens relationships with these neighborhoods, building a sustainable model of engagement. This will strengthen neighborhoods through long-term music programs created and implemented collaboratively based on priorities and needs identified by the neighborhoods.

Ways in which the Orchestra engaged with its Neighborhood Partners during the 2018-19 season, and will continue these relationships, include:

Providing free high-quality instrumental music instruction through the Cleveland Orchestra Crescendo program.

o In Slavic Village, Cleveland Orchestra musicians and teaching artists provide instruments and instruction to second graders during the school day at Mound STEM Elementary School. To hear from students and parents about the impact of the Mound School Strings program, watch this video on The Cleveland Orchestra's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4uX-ELY6-Y.

o At Wade Park School in Hough, Cleveland Orchestra brass players work with students in grades 4-6, providing individual and group lessons.

o This summer, students from the Wade Park Brass and Mound School Strings programs will continue their music education through local summer camps, supported by The Cleveland Orchestra.

In March 2019, students from Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Metro Catholic School, H. Barbara Booker School, and Waverly School performed with Cleveland Orchestra musicians in the first annual Gordon Square Music Showcase, a free community performance to celebrate school music programs in Gordon Square. The showcase took place in the Gordon Square neighborhood, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.

o To see some of the performances and hear from educators in Gordon Square watch this video: https://youtu.be/8VCE4Vg5d1Y

Through our new online resources and videos, Neighborhood Partners as well as educators and music lovers around the world can learn about the Orchestra and its instruments.

o A library of videos for teachers can be found here: https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/Education-and-Community/teacher-workshop-videos/

o PNC Music Explorers videos introducing instruments to children ages 3-6 can be found here: https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/Education-and-Community/Music-Explorers/.



See the calendar below for upcoming summer events taking place in Neighborhood Partner locations Slavic Village and Lakewood.

The Cleveland Orchestra's Education and Community Programs Serving Northeast Ohio

The Cleveland Orchestra's commitment to education and community service was central to the establishment of the Orchestra in 1918, and has never been more important. Over the past ten decades The Cleveland Orchestra has introduced more than 4 million young people to symphonic music through live concert experiences. Today, with the support of many generous individual, foundation, corporate, and governmental funding partners, the Orchestra's education and community programs reach more than 60,000 young people and adults annually, helping to foster a lifelong relationship with music. Music Director Franz Welser-M st leads the Orchestra into its second century with a renewed commitment to music education and community engagement based on his belief that every child's life should include music, that the arts are critical to a well-rounded education, and that learning is a lifelong pursuit and journey.

As we look to the future, we strive to be Cleveland's Orchestra, engaging our diverse citizenry and building community through music, removing barriers to participation, advocating for and helping to facilitate equitable access to comprehensive music education in schools, nurturing the next generation of musicians and audience members, and harnessing the life-changing power of music to make the world a better place through new initiatives developed for even deeper impact. For more information visit https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/education-and-community/overview/.



Calendar Listing

Select Education and Community Summer Events

CLEVELAND ASIAN FESTIVAL

Asiatown, E. 27th Street and Payne Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114

Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. 7:00 p.m.



The Cleveland Orchestra will present an Instrument Discovery activity where children and adults can try out different instruments of the Orchestra, and also learn about other programs and concert offerings.

No tickets are required for this free event. For more information about the festival, visit https://clevelandasianfestival.org/2019/.



CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA YOUTH ORCHESTRA

TOUR SEND-OFF COMMUNITY CONCERT

Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106

Friday, June 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra

Vinay Parameswaran, conductor

ADAMS The Chairman Dances (Foxtrot for Orchestra)

BART K Dance Suite

BRAHMS Tragic Overture

BRAHMS Symphony No. 2



The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is about to embark on its third international tour, performing in Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary. Beginning on June 12, COYO performs concerts at Saint Florian Abbey in Linz, Vienna's Musikverein, Bratislava's Reduta Concert Hall, and the MOM Cultural Centre of Budapest.

Please join us for this FREE concert wishing these marvelous young musicians a Bon Voyage.

For free tickets, call the Severance Hall Ticket Office at 216-231-1111 or visit https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/1819-concerts-pdps/1819---coyo-concerts/youth-orchestra-2019-06-07/?performanceNumber=17630.

The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra is supported by long-term partner voestalpine AG a group based in Linz, Austria by a generous grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation, and by gifts from many other donors from across Northeast Ohio. Endowment support is provided by The George Gund Foundation and Christine Gitlin Miles. The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra tour is made possible in part through the generosity of the Vinney Family.

PARADE THE CIRCLE / CIRCLE VILLAGE

Wade Oval, University Circle, Cleveland, OH 44106

Saturday, June 8 from 10:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.



The Cleveland Orchestra and The Music Settlement will present an Instrument Discovery tent where children and adults can try out different instruments of the Orchestra.

No tickets are required for this free community event. For more information about Parade the Circle, visit http://www.clevelandart.org/events/special-events/parade-the-circle/about.



MAKE MUSIC DAY! CLE

Severance Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106

Friday, June 21 from 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra will host a Make Music Day! celebration event with free performances featuring Orchestra musicians, guest artists, and a pBone (plastic trombone) workshop for all ages.



No tickets are required for this free community event. More information about Make Music Day can be found at http://www.makemusicday.org/cleveland/.



EDGEWATER STREET FEST

Clifton Blvd between W. 117th and W. 115th Streets, Cleveland, OH 44102

Sunday, June 30 from 12:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m.



The Cleveland Orchestra will present an Instrument Discovery activity where children and adults can try out different instruments of the Orchestra, and also learn about other programs and concert offerings.

No tickets are required for this free community event. For more information about the festival, visit https://www.cudell.com/edgewater-street-fest.

LAKEWOOD SUMMER MELTDOWN

Detroit Ave. between Belle and Mars Avenues, Lakewood, OH 44107

Saturday, July 13 from 4:00 p.m. 7:30 p.m.



The Cleveland Orchestra will present an Instrument Discovery activity where children and adults can try out different instruments of the Orchestra, and also learn about other programs and concert offerings. Performances with Cleveland Orchestra musicians and guests will be announced at the website below.

No tickets are required for this free community event. For more information about the event, visit https://www.lakewoodalive.org/event/lakewood-summer-meltdown-19/.



SLAVIC VILLAGE LITERARY LOT

Locations in Slavic Village TBD

July 13 August 10



Literary Lots are an environment for families to learn and explore books together, bringing people together to celebrate the inspiration provided by books. Each lot will be themed around a children's book, and will become a space for art and educational programming, bringing cultural institutions from across the region together into inner-city Cleveland neighborhoods.

The Cleveland Orchestra will hold free performances and workshops throughout the summer as part of Literary Lots. No tickets are required for this free community event. More information will be announced at https://www.clevelandorchestra.com/Education-and-Community/community-programs/community-engagement-summer-events/.



ST. DOMINIC'S FAIR

Polish American Cultural Center, Slavic Village, 6501 Lansing Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44105

Sunday, August 4 from 12:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m.



The Cleveland Orchestra will present an Instrument Discovery activity where children and adults can try out different instruments of the Orchestra, and also learn about other programs and concert offerings.

Fair is free and open to the public.



STAR-SPANGLED SPECTACULAR

Brought to you by Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and sponsored by KeyBank

Mall B, between Lakeside and St. Clair Avenues, Cleveland, OH 44114

Rain Location: Cleveland Public Auditorium, 500 Lakeside Avenue

Wednesday, August 7 at 9:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Loras John Schissel, conductor



The Cleveland Orchestra's annual free concert in Downtown Cleveland, celebrating our nation and our incredible Northeast Ohio community. The performance is capped off with a spectacular fireworks display (weather permitting).

Pre-concert activities will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Mall B, including performances from local and regional groups, food truck vendors, and a video presentation.



No tickets are required for this free community concert. More information can be found at clevelandorchestra.com.



BE MY NEIGHBOR DAY

Cleveland Public Library, Main Branch, 1962 Stokes Blvd, Cleveland OH 44106

Friday, August 9 from 11:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m.



The Cleveland Orchestra will present an Instrument Discovery activity where children and adults can try out different instruments of the Orchestra, and also learn about other programs and concert offerings.

No tickets are required for this free community event. More information will be posted at https://cpl.org/.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You