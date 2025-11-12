BW Music Theatre To Present World Premiere Of STAR MACHINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre will present the world premiere of the new musical "Star Machine" in both New York City and Cleveland as part of a long-running spring partnership with Playhouse Square.

The off-Broadway performance will take place during the BWMT Senior Showcase at New World Stages in New York City in April 2026.

The show will bring a slew of New York City talent to Berea before the show travels to New York in April.

Daniel Goldstein, director of the Broadway revival of "Godspell," will lead the production with co-director Billie Aken-Tyers, resident director of "SIX the Musical" for North America and associate director of off-Broadway's "Titanique."

NYC choreographer Carol Schuberg, BW resident music director Richard Biever, and music supervisor Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, music director of Broadway's "Come From Away" and "Mamma Mia!" will round out the newly-named creative team.

With music and lyrics by BW music theatre music direction alumnus Gideon Temple '25 and his brother, BW music composition senior Hank Temple '26, and book by Hollee Temple and John Temple, their parents, the show has both BW and Temple-family roots.

The Temple family initially came up with the concept of "Star Machine" in 2018, and a first draft emerged during the 2020 quarantine. The writers were encouraged when the show was named a semi-finalist for the 2021 O'Neill National Musical Theater Conference. After Gideon and Hank Temple enrolled in the BW Conservatory as students, they created several staged readings and workshop performances on campus, culminating in an April 2024 concert presentation.

In 2024, "Star Machine" received a second O'Neill semi-finalist award and was also named a top six finalist for Northwestern University's American Music Theater Project. New York audiences got a first taste of "Star Machine" this September when one of the songs from the show, "Red Lights," was selected as a finalist for the Write Out Loud competition and performed by Tony-nominee Taylor Louderman and actress Kuhoo Verma at New York City's famed "54 Below."

The story is set in 2002 Los Angeles, where a talented sister act lands on "Star Machine," an outrageous new TV talent show. Jaz wants the crown because she craves fame no matter the cost, while Nikki competes to gain approval from music industry elites. Week by week, they claw their way toward superstardom.

But, the plot summary asks, even if Jaz and Nikki manage to beat out the competition, will achieving their dreams feel as satisfying as they imagine? With an early 2000's-influenced pop-rock score, "Star Machine" is a reflection on ambition that poses universal questions about the creative life. How does an artist define success? And in the end, is the journey actually the destination?

Broadway Director Daniel Goldstein is thrilled to work on the project with the talented cast of BW students. "I met Gideon and Hank [Temple] while they were working at Goodspeed Musicals over the summer and then I was introduced to their parents. They showed me "Star Machine," their family-written dream project. And as soon as I read the book and listened to the tunes, I knew I had to be a part of it."

"Star Machine" marks the 19th spring partnership production between BW and Playhouse Square. With the recent launch of the national tours of "Hell's Kitchen" and "The Notebook," Playhouse Square is well-positioned to help launch this new musical.

Playhouse Square Senior Vice President for Programming David Greene shared, "We are excited to continue to work with Baldwin Wallace University, supporting the creation of new work, and mentoring the arts leaders of the future."

Performances at Playhouse Square's Helen Theatre will be April 24 to 26, 2026.