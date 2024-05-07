BUDDING TO BLOSSOMING Comes to the Beck Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beck Center for the Arts once again will display the artistic work of its visual arts students. Many items on display are available for purchase at Customer Service. This exhibition is free and open to the public, with pieces on display now through May 24, 2024.

Melinda Placko, Beck Center's Associate Director of Visual Arts and Music, and the curator for this art exhibition says of Budding to Blossoming, “Our annual Beck Center Student Exhibition is the culminating event for the visual art & creative arts therapies programs and has been a highlight for many years. In this exhibition, we proudly feature our students of all ages and all skill levels. This exhibition offers over 100 pieces of art in all media.”

Beck Center visual arts and creative arts therapy students from the 2023-2024 semesters were all invited to participate. These works are on view in the Hoffman-Stach Gallery, at no charge, from now until May 24, 2024. The exhibition is appropriate for all ages. The public is invited to an Artists' Reception, free of charge, on Friday, May 17, 2024 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Summer camps and classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.

Comments