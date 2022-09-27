BEETLEJUICE And HADESTOWN Now On Sale At Playhouse Square 

Tickets to the Cleveland premieres of BEETLEJUICE (January 10-29, 2023) and the Tony and Grammy-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN (January 31 - February 19, 2023) are now available for purchase online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

The acclaimed new musical HADESTOWN is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, HADESTOWN delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

BEETLEJUICE will play the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square for 24 performances, January 10-29, 2023. HADESTOWN will also play 24 performances at the Connor Palace, January 31 - February 19, 2023. To purchase tickets, or for more information on performance schedules and ticket prices, please visit playhousesquare.org or call 216-241-6000. Orders for groups of 15 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600. Both BEETLEJUICE and HADESTOWN are part of the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square. For more information on becoming a season ticket holder, please visit playhousesquare/broadway.