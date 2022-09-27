Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BEETLEJUICE And HADESTOWN Now On Sale At Playhouse Square 

Both shows will run at Connor Palace at Playhouse Square.

Cleveland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

BEETLEJUICE And HADESTOWN Now On Sale At Playhouse Square 

Tickets to the Cleveland premieres of BEETLEJUICE (January 10-29, 2023) and the Tony and Grammy-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN (January 31 - February 19, 2023) are now available for purchase online at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

The acclaimed new musical HADESTOWN is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Following two intertwining love stories - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, HADESTOWN delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

BEETLEJUICE will play the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square for 24 performances, January 10-29, 2023. HADESTOWN will also play 24 performances at the Connor Palace, January 31 - February 19, 2023. To purchase tickets, or for more information on performance schedules and ticket prices, please visit playhousesquare.org or call 216-241-6000. Orders for groups of 15 or more may be placed by calling 216-640-8600. Both BEETLEJUICE and HADESTOWN are part of the KeyBank Broadway Series at Playhouse Square. For more information on becoming a season ticket holder, please visit playhousesquare/broadway.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Knight Foundation and The National Center For Choreography-Akron Create The Knight Dance AwardKnight Foundation and The National Center For Choreography-Akron Create The Knight Dance Award
September 27, 2022

The National Center for Choreography - Akron (NCCAkron) announces a new $1.5 million gift from The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to create the Knight Dance Award.
The Cleveland Orchestra Receives Gift Of The Autograph Manuscript Of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2The Cleveland Orchestra Receives Gift Of The Autograph Manuscript Of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2
September 27, 2022

André Gremillet, President and CEO The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, announced the historic gift to the Orchestra of the autograph manuscript of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection,” generously donated by one of its Trustees, the noted Austrian media executive and philanthropist Herbert G. Kloiber.
Great Lakes Theater Presents ROMEO AND JULIET Next MonthGreat Lakes Theater Presents ROMEO AND JULIET Next Month
September 27, 2022

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) continues its 61st season with the world's most enduring love story Romeo and Juliet, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square (October 21 – November 6, 2022). GLT's Associate Artistic Director, Sara Bruner, directs the production. 
Cleveland Institute of Music Wins The Talent Lottery In Recent Faculty AppointmentsCleveland Institute of Music Wins The Talent Lottery In Recent Faculty Appointments
September 26, 2022

First-year students weren't the only new arrivals at CIM this fall. The school also welcomed a large slate of new faculty.
Ohio Arts Organizations Announce Alexandra Barbier As The 2022 Community Commissioning Residency ArtisOhio Arts Organizations Announce Alexandra Barbier As The 2022 Community Commissioning Residency Artis
September 22, 2022

The National Center for Choreography - Akron (NCCAkron) and The University of Akron School of Dance, Theatre, and Arts Administration (DTAA) have announced this year's Community Commissioning Residency as a part of the Ideas in Motion program, October 9-21.