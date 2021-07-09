AMELIE Will Be Performed by Mercury Theatre Company Next Week

Mercury Theatre Company continues our travels aboard the SS Mercury, dropping anchor in France for Pierre-Jacques Brault's Ohio Premiere of the new musical Amélie, July 16- August 8, 2021.

Based on the Academy-Award nominated film by the same name, Amélie tells the tale of an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness, discovering the possibilities around every corner, and bringing happiness to those she encounters. When a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find her own contentment she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart.

Featuring a cast of 12 led by award-winning actress Gracie Keener (MTC Hairspray, A Whole New World) Amélie celebrates the miraculous details, love and relationships that occur every moment in our lives. Experience this beautiful story and be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who discovers her voice, uncovers the power of human connection and sees possibility around every corner. Live, onstage, at Notre Dame College's Regina Auditorium, July 16-August 8.

Tickets: 216.771.5862 - www.mercurytheatrecompany.org