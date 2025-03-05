The American Guild of Musical Artists and Cincinnati Opera Reach New Three-Year Agreement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) and Cincinnati Opera have announced a new three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The CBA was ratified by the AGMA Board of Governors on March 3, 2025, after being approved by the artists.

This agreement secures improvements for AGMA members of Cincinnati Opera, including wage increases, better financial support for non-local Artists, stronger workplace protections, and new policies addressing artificial intelligence, data security, and bereavement leave. It also expands rights for Choristers, Corps Dancers, and Principal Artists, enhances conditions for Staging Staff, and ensures fairer policies across all working groups.

“These negotiations were a testament to the strength and solidarity of the artists of Cincinnati Opera,” said AGMA Counsel Martha Kinsella. “We advocated strongly for meaningful wage increases and achieved the best contractual raises in recent memory. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our Negotiation Committee, which represented nearly all working groups, for their dedication, strategic thinking, and unwavering advocacy throughout this process. I also want to thank Cincinnati Opera's management team, who bargained in good faith from start to finish, demonstrating their commitment to the artists who bring these productions to life.”

The agreement comes as Cincinnati Opera prepares for its 105th anniversary Summer Festival that will feature the prominent involvement of AGMA members onstage and behind the scenes. Its 2025 season, which runs June 12–July 27, includes three mainstage productions—Rigoletto, Tosca, and an all-new production of Fiddler on the Roof—and three Studio Sessions, intimate performances curated and performed by Cincinnati Opera artists.

The agreement begins retroactive to January 1, 2025, and runs through December 31, 2027.

“Cincinnati Opera is deeply grateful for the extraordinary talent and dedication of our artists, who bring inspiring passion and creativity to every production,” said Chris Milligan, The Harry Fath General Director & CEO of Cincinnati Opera. “This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a work environment where artists can thrive. I'm grateful to Cincinnati Opera's negotiating team for their thoughtfulness, preparedness, and collaborative spirit, and to our colleagues at AGMA for a continued fruitful partnership.”

“The 12-member Negotiation Committee is a sign of the profound commitment the artists have to Cincinnati Opera and played an important role in shaping the dynamic and focus of the negotiations. We are pleased with both the process and outcome of the negotiations,” said Stephen Hanna and Jennifer Shaw, Cincinnati Opera delegates and members of the Negotiation Committe.

