Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; MYTHIC Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tre Taylor
- A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
30%
Anthony Clark Evans
- STUDIO SESSIONS: ANTHONY CLARK EVANS IN RECITAL
- Cincinnati Opera
25%
Ellis Quinne
- MUSIC AT THE MOVIES 2
- Cincinnati music theatre
20%
Victoria Okafor
- STUDIO SESSIONS: FROM AVENUE A TO BROADWAY
- Cincinnati Opera
16%
Simon Barrad
- STUDIO SESSIONS: FROM AVENUE A TO BROADWAY
- Cincinnati Opera
9%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tina DeAlderete
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Cincinnati Landmark Productions
20%
Eric Byrd
- GREASE
- Carnegie
17%
Kathleen Marshall
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
12%
Hunter Gee
- GODSPELL
- Loveland Stage Company
8%
Roderick Justice
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University
7%
Jessica Harris
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
6%
Jenna Treinan
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier Theatre
4%
Patrick McCollum
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
4%
Julia Schick
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Maddie Jones
- BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
4%
Garrett Klaas
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
3%
Michael Pappalardo
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
3%
JV Katz
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
3%
Peyton Leonard
- MACBETH
- SouthbankShakes
2%
Carolyn Guido Clifford
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Charlotte Campbell
- SEUSSICAL
- The Carnegie
20%
Linda Cho
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
14%
Cat Schmeal-Swope
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
12%
Ronnie Chamberlain
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
9%
Nate Huitger
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
7%
Chad Phillips
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
6%
Jen Caprio
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%
Tia Casey
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
5%
Jessica Pitcairn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
4%
Linda Roll
- ABIGAIL 1702
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
4%
Maria F. Ortiz Lopez
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Maura Kesterson
- HAIR
- Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
4%
Jessica Pitcarin
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
2%
Charlotte Campbell
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
2%
Jessica Pitcairn
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%Best Dance Production GREASE
- Carnegie
51%DANCE '25
- Northern Kentucky University
36%THE CHOREOGRAPHER'S WORKSHOP
- Xavier University
13%Best Direction Of A Musical
Kathleen Marshall
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
14%
Eric Byrd
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
11%
Rachel Stevens
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
10%
Genevieve Perrino
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
7%
Amy Prestridge
- GODSPELL
- Loveland Stage Company
7%
Ken Jones
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
5%
Wendy Goldberg
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
4%
Arlene Balzco
- FUN HOME
- Beechmont Players
4%
Torie Wiggins
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Stephen Skiles
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
4%
Crystal Manich
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
3%
Maddy Weinkam
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Bart's Bard
3%
Bunny Arszman
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
3%
Roderick Justice
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
3%
Ken Jones
- BURGERTOWN, THE MUSICAL
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%
Dee Anne Bryll
- HAIRSPRAY
- Incline Theatre (CLP)
2%
John Sloan
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
2%
Jay Goodlett
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Jerry Wiesenhahn
- DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
- Footlighters, Inc.
2%
Megan Horton
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Footlighters, Inc.
2%
Vincent DeGeorge
- HAIR
- University of Cincinnati CCM
2%
Corrie Danieley
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
1%
Carolyn Guido-Clifford
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%
Carolyn Guido Clifford
- PIPPIN
- Xavier Theatre
1%
Benjamin & Kaitlyn iocco
- BRIGHT STAR
- Merit Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Torie Wiggins
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
14%
Kiya Fix
- ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
10%
James Jones
- CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
10%
Parker Culp
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
7%
Jo Sanburg
- HENRY V
- Northern Kentucky University
6%
Blake Robison
- THE BOOK CLUB PLAY
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%
Timothy Andrew Leonard
- THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
6%
Bridget Leak
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Cincinnati Playhouse
5%
Lindsey Augusta-Mercer
- WITCH
- The Carnegie / College-Conservatory of Music
5%
Jerry Wiesenhahn
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
5%
Bridget Leak
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
5%
Christopher Edwards
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati shakespeare
4%
Brian Isaac Phillips
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Brian Isaac Phillips
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Gregory Mallios
- 1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
3%
Joanie Schultz
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%
Erin Bonham
- NO EXIT
- Xavier Theatre
2%
Theresa Rebeck
- I NEED THAT
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
2%
Kat Reynolds
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
1%Best Ensemble JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
15%MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
12%GREASE
- The Carnegie
9%THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
7%SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
6%RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
5%THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
4%FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
4%ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
3%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
3%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
3%ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
3%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
2%WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
2%HAIR
- Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
2%DOG SEES GOD
- Centerstage Players
2%THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
2%BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
1%HAIRSPRAY
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
1%SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
1%PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Bardes
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
17%
Kenneth Posner
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
14%
Julie Cowger
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
10%
Jeremiah Kearns
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
9%
Julie Cowger
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
9%
Jessica Drayton
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
7%
Josh Epstein
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%
Thomas C. Hase
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
5%
Mark Culp
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
5%
Julie Cowger
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
5%
Joe Beumer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
5%
Alan Jeffries
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Mariemont Players
4%
Sk watson
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Julie Cowger
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jacob Priddy
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
21%
Matthew Umphreys
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
17%
Jamey Strawn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University
9%
Bryson Baumgartel
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
9%
Michael Kennedy
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
6%
Chris Fenwick
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%
Sharon Kenny
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%
George Drewyor
- ALTAR BOYZ
- The Footlighters, Inc.
5%
Scot Buzza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
4%
Jason Alexander Holmes
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Levi Hammer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
3%
Steve Goers
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
3%
Rob Morrison
- WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%
John Fiore
- RIGOLETTO
- Cincinnati Opera
2%
Clelia Cafiero
- TOSCA
- Cincinnati Opera
1%Best Musical MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
17%GREASE
- The Carnegie
15%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
8%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
7%SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
5%RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
5%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Cincinnati Landmark Productions
5%FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5%THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Theatre
4%SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
4%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
3%FUN HOME
- Beechmont Players
3%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
3%ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc
3%DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
- The Footlighters, Inc.
2%BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
1%MRS. DALLOWAY
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
1%HAIRSPRAY
- Incline Theatre (CLP)
1%ROCK OF AGES
- CenterStage Players
1%PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
0%Best New Play Or Musical MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
26%ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
23%RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
13%JANITOR'S CLOSET
- Xavier University
13%A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
12%MRS. DALLOWAY
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
8%SUMMER SLAY-CATION!
- Xavier University
6%Best Performer In A Musical
Monique Churchill
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
19%
Analise Scarpaci
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
13%
Bodie Moore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
5%
Mackenzie Ruff
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5%
Betsy Bossart
- FUN HOME
- Beechmont Players
4%
Aaron Marshall
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
4%
Michael Richart
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
4%
Jamie Swisshelm
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
3%
Jordyn Jones
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
3%
Peyton Leonard
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
3%
Elli Maddock
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
3%
Ayden Weinstein
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%
Isaiah Burton
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
2%
Chloe Hedrick
- BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%
Lana Schwartz
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Max Hopp
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
2%
Bethany Xan Kerr
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Carnegie
2%
Simon Barrad
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
2%
Sean Miller-Jones
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
2%
Sean Miller-Jones
- HAIRSPRAY
- Incline Theatre (CLP)
2%
Cody Combs
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Stage Right
1%
Joey Baciocco
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
1%
Leo Jenkins
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%
Mamie Parris
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
1%
Anthony J. Contreras
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
1%Best Performer In A Play
Darnell Pierre Benjamin
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
15%
Bob Herzog
- DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
12%
Hunter Gee
- JANITOR’S CLOSET
- Cincinnati LAB Theatre
8%
Anna Hazard
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Mariemont Players
7%
Sara Mackie
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
6%
Mary Jo Bissmeyer
- ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
5%
Annie Fitzpatrick
- THE SOUND INSIDE
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
4%
Nico Graves
- WITCH
- The Carnegie / CCM
4%
Brianna Willingham
- JANITOR'S CLOSET
- Xavier University
4%
Candice Handy
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
3%
Ben Miller-Jones
- 1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
3%
Rose Vanden Eynden
- DOUBT
- CenterStage Players
2%
Brent Vimtrup
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%
Luke Heetderks
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%
Courtney Lucien
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%
David Goble
- THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
2%
Zak Kelly
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
2%
Justin Smith
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Fady Demian
- ENGLISH
- Cincinnati Playhouse
2%
Keith Cassidy
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
1%
Hayley Guthrie
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
1%
Roman Harris-Richardson
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
1%
Christine Gallagher
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
1%
Justin King
- 1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
1%
Kat Reynolds
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
12%DR SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
9%JANITOR'S CLOSET
- Xavier University
8%WITCH
- The Carnegie / CCM
6%ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
6%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
5%HENRY V
- Northern Kentucky University
5%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
5%DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
5%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
4%TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
4%CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Mariemont Players
3%THE BOOK CLUB PLAY
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%THE TEMPEST
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
3%1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
3%AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%ENGLISH
- Cincinnati Playhouse
2%THE SOUND INSIDE
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
2%SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Mariemont Players
2%BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%Best Production of an Opera TOSCA
- Cincinnati Opera
55%RIGOLETTO
- Cincinnati Opera
45%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Koch
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
16%
David Korins
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
12%
Tyler Gabbard
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
11%
Tyler Gabbard
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
11%
Eric Barker
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
8%
Todd Rosenthal
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
7%
Andrew Boyce
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
7%
Joe Leonard
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
6%
Tyler Gabbard
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
5%
Parker Culp
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
5%
Dan Dermody
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
4%
Joe Leonard
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%
Ryan Oelker
- ABIGAIL/1702
- Village Players
2%
Ryan Oelker
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Tyler Gabbard
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- CCM & The Carnegie
2%
Tyler Duncan Gabbard
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Carnegie
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jo Sanburg
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
18%
Emma Miller
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
16%
John Shivers
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
14%
Connor Wang
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
8%
Dani Lobello
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
6%
Amy Waldfogle
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
6%
Joey Witterstaetter
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
5%
David Bullard
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
5%
Dani Lobello
- DR SEUSS’S THE CAT JN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5%
Dani Lobello
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Jason Sebastian
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
4%
Forrest Goodwin
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters
4%
Forrest Goodwin
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Faith Von Handorf
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
2%
Dani Lobello
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Emily Grace Tucker
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
10%
Carter Minor
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
9%
Indya Lincicome
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
7%
Evan Blust
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
6%
Elena Boyd
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
5%
Anna Hazard
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
5%
Kelly Messer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
4%
Amanda Marasch
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
3%
Charlie Norman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
3%
Justin Hanks
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
3%
Leo Jenkins
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
2%
Elana (Elle) Elmore
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
2%
Ayden Weinstein
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Anthony Contreras
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Delaney Brown
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Cammi Caldwell
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Arnold Livingston Geis
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
2%
Julius Thomas III
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Zoe Siegel
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Garrett Klaas
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
2%
Brittany Hayes
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
1%
Ben Cherry
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
1%
Evan Koons
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
1%
Brandi La'Sherril
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
1%
Sara Mackie
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kelly Mengelkoch
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
12%
Ella Cooper
- CAT IN THE HAT
- Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
10%
Mary Stone
- ABIGAIL/1702
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
10%
Elexis Selmon
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
8%
Bobby Motaniz
- DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
8%
Elli Maddock
- CAT IN THE HAT
- Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
7%
Bri Willingham
- JANITOR’S CLOSET
- Cincinnati LAB Theatre
6%
Carson Mehlbauer
- WITCH
- The Carnegie x CCM
6%
Jeremy Dubin
- THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
5%
Barry Mulholland
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
4%
Mattie Cieplak
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
4%
Tate Clemons
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
4%
Barry Mulholland
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
3%
Hannah Gregory
- THE TEMPEST
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Jeremy Dubin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
3%
Jay Dallas Benson
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
3%
Jeremiah Plessinger
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
37%SEUSSICAL
- The Carnegie
33%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
11%FIONA
- Ensemble Theatre
7%SANTA CLAUS THE MUSICAL
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5%FRITZ THE MUSICAL
- Ensemble Theater
4%REINDEER GAMES
- Childrens Theatre of Cincinnati
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
26%
The Carnegie
21%
Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
8%
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
6%
Xavier University
5%
Loveland Stage Company
5%
The Footlighters, Inc.
4%
Cincinnati Music Theatre
4%
Cincinnati Young People's Theatre
3%
Cincinnati Shakespeare
2%
Incline Theatre
2%
Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%
Cincinnati Opera
2%
CenterStage Players
2%
Bart's Bards
2%
Cincinnati Children’s Theater
2%
Ensemble Theatre
2%
Mariemont Players
1%
Village Players of Fort Thomas
1%
Cincinnati LAB Theatre
1%