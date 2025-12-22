Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; The Carnegie Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Cincinnati & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tre Taylor
- A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
33%
Ellis Quinne
- MUSIC AT THE MOVIES 2
- Cincinnati music theatre
22%
Victoria Okafor
- STUDIO SESSIONS: FROM AVENUE A TO BROADWAY
- Cincinnati Opera
18%
Anthony Clark Evans
- STUDIO SESSIONS: ANTHONY CLARK EVANS IN RECITAL
- Cincinnati Opera
17%
Simon Barrad
- STUDIO SESSIONS: FROM AVENUE A TO BROADWAY
- Cincinnati Opera
10%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Eric Byrd
- GREASE
- Carnegie
17%
Kathleen Marshall
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
14%
Tina DeAlderete
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Cincinnati Landmark Productions
12%
Hunter Gee
- GODSPELL
- Loveland Stage Company
10%
Roderick Justice
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University
8%
Jessica Harris
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
7%
Jenna Treinan
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier Theatre
5%
Patrick McCollum
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
5%
Julia Schick
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Garrett Klaas
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
4%
Michael Pappalardo
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
4%
JV Katz
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
4%
Maddie Jones
- BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
3%
Peyton Leonard
- MACBETH
- SouthbankShakes
2%
Carolyn Guido Clifford
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Linda Cho
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
15%
Charlotte Campbell
- SEUSSICAL
- The Carnegie
13%
Cat Schmeal-Swope
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
13%
Ronnie Chamberlain
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
9%
Nate Huitger
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
7%
Chad Phillips
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
7%
Jen Caprio
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
7%
Tia Casey
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
6%
Jessica Pitcairn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
5%
Linda Roll
- ABIGAIL 1702
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
4%
Maria F. Ortiz Lopez
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Maura Kesterson
- HAIR
- Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
4%
Jessica Pitcarin
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
2%
Charlotte Campbell
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
2%
Jessica Pitcairn
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%Best Dance Production GREASE
- Carnegie
54%DANCE '25
- Northern Kentucky University
31%THE CHOREOGRAPHER'S WORKSHOP
- Xavier University
15%Best Direction Of A Musical
Kathleen Marshall
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
13%
Eric Byrd
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
10%
Rachel Stevens
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
9%
Genevieve Perrino
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
8%
Amy Prestridge
- GODSPELL
- Loveland Stage Company
7%
Ken Jones
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
6%
Wendy Goldberg
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
5%
Arlene Balzco
- FUN HOME
- Beechmont Players
4%
Torie Wiggins
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Stephen Skiles
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
4%
Crystal Manich
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
3%
Maddy Weinkam
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Bart's Bard
3%
Bunny Arszman
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
3%
Roderick Justice
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
3%
Ken Jones
- BURGERTOWN, THE MUSICAL
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%
Dee Anne Bryll
- HAIRSPRAY
- Incline Theatre (CLP)
2%
John Sloan
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
2%
Jay Goodlett
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Megan Horton
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Footlighters, Inc.
2%
Vincent DeGeorge
- HAIR
- University of Cincinnati CCM
2%
Jerry Wiesenhahn
- DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
- Footlighters, Inc.
2%
Corrie Danieley
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
1%
Carolyn Guido-Clifford
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%
Carolyn Guido Clifford
- PIPPIN
- Xavier Theatre
1%
Benjamin & Kaitlyn iocco
- BRIGHT STAR
- Merit Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Torie Wiggins
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
15%
Kiya Fix
- ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
10%
James Jones
- CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
9%
Parker Culp
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
7%
Jo Sanburg
- HENRY V
- Northern Kentucky University
6%
Blake Robison
- THE BOOK CLUB PLAY
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%
Timothy Andrew Leonard
- THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
6%
Bridget Leak
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Cincinnati Playhouse
5%
Jerry Wiesenhahn
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
5%
Lindsey Augusta-Mercer
- WITCH
- The Carnegie / College-Conservatory of Music
5%
Bridget Leak
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
4%
Christopher Edwards
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati shakespeare
4%
Brian Isaac Phillips
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
4%
Gregory Mallios
- 1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
3%
Brian Isaac Phillips
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Joanie Schultz
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%
Theresa Rebeck
- I NEED THAT
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
2%
Erin Bonham
- NO EXIT
- Xavier Theatre
2%
Kat Reynolds
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
2%Best Ensemble MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
13%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
12%THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
8%GREASE
- The Carnegie
8%RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
5%SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
5%THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
4%FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
4%ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
4%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
3%ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
3%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
3%WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
3%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
2%HAIR
- Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
2%DOG SEES GOD
- Centerstage Players
2%THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
2%BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
1%HAIRSPRAY
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
1%SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
1%PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kenneth Posner
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
15%
Eric Bardes
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
14%
Jeremiah Kearns
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
10%
Julie Cowger
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
10%
Julie Cowger
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
8%
Jessica Drayton
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
8%
Josh Epstein
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
7%
Thomas C. Hase
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
6%
Joe Beumer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
5%
Mark Culp
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
5%
Julie Cowger
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
5%
Alan Jeffries
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- Mariemont Players
4%
Sk watson
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Julie Cowger
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Matthew Umphreys
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
16%
Jacob Priddy
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
15%
Jamey Strawn
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University
10%
Bryson Baumgartel
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
10%
Michael Kennedy
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
7%
Sharon Kenny
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
7%
Chris Fenwick
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%
George Drewyor
- ALTAR BOYZ
- The Footlighters, Inc.
6%
Scot Buzza
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
5%
Jason Alexander Holmes
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
5%
Levi Hammer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
4%
Steve Goers
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
4%
Rob Morrison
- WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%
John Fiore
- RIGOLETTO
- Cincinnati Opera
1%
Clelia Cafiero
- TOSCA
- Cincinnati Opera
1%Best Musical MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
14%GREASE
- The Carnegie
13%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
9%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
7%SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
6%RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
6%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Cincinnati Landmark Productions
5%FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5%THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
5%TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Theatre
4%SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
4%FUN HOME
- Beechmont Players
4%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
4%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
3%ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc
3%DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
- The Footlighters, Inc.
2%BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
1%MRS. DALLOWAY
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
1%HAIRSPRAY
- Incline Theatre (CLP)
1%ROCK OF AGES
- CenterStage Players
1%PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
0%Best New Play Or Musical MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
28%ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
20%RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
13%A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
13%JANITOR'S CLOSET
- Xavier University
12%MRS. DALLOWAY
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
9%SUMMER SLAY-CATION!
- Xavier University
5%Best Performer In A Musical
Monique Churchill
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
17%
Analise Scarpaci
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
11%
Bodie Moore
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
6%
Mackenzie Ruff
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5%
Betsy Bossart
- FUN HOME
- Beechmont Players
4%
Jamie Swisshelm
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
4%
Michael Richart
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
4%
Jordyn Jones
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
4%
Peyton Leonard
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
4%
Elli Maddock
- ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
3%
Aaron Marshall
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
3%
Ayden Weinstein
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%
Isaiah Burton
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
3%
Lana Schwartz
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Chloe Hedrick
- BURGERTOWN
- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%
Max Hopp
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
2%
Bethany Xan Kerr
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Carnegie
2%
Simon Barrad
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
2%
Sean Miller-Jones
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
2%
Sean Miller-Jones
- HAIRSPRAY
- Incline Theatre (CLP)
2%
Cody Combs
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Stage Right
2%
Joey Baciocco
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
1%
Leo Jenkins
- PIPPIN
- Xavier University
1%
Mamie Parris
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
1%
Anthony J. Contreras
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
1%Best Performer In A Play
Darnell Pierre Benjamin
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
13%
Bob Herzog
- DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
12%
Hunter Gee
- JANITOR’S CLOSET
- Cincinnati LAB Theatre
8%
Anna Hazard
- CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Mariemont Players
7%
Sara Mackie
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
6%
Mary Jo Bissmeyer
- ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
6%
Annie Fitzpatrick
- THE SOUND INSIDE
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
4%
Brianna Willingham
- JANITOR'S CLOSET
- Xavier University
4%
Nico Graves
- WITCH
- The Carnegie / CCM
4%
Candice Handy
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
3%
Ben Miller-Jones
- 1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
3%
Rose Vanden Eynden
- DOUBT
- CenterStage Players
2%
David Goble
- THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
2%
Brent Vimtrup
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%
Courtney Lucien
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%
Zak Kelly
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
2%
Luke Heetderks
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%
Justin Smith
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Keith Cassidy
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Roman Harris-Richardson
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
2%
Hayley Guthrie
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
1%
Fady Demian
- ENGLISH
- Cincinnati Playhouse
1%
Justin King
- 1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
1%
Christine Gallagher
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
1%
Kat Reynolds
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
12%DR SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
9%JANITOR'S CLOSET
- Xavier University
8%WITCH
- The Carnegie / CCM
6%ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE
- Beechmont Players
6%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
5%HENRY V
- Northern Kentucky University
5%DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
5%JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
5%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
4%TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
4%THE BOOK CLUB PLAY
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
3%CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
- Mariemont Players
3%THE TEMPEST
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED
- Southbank Shakespeare
3%MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS
- Ben & Justin Present
3%AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Mariemont Players
2%SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%ENGLISH
- Cincinnati Playhouse
2%BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%THE SOUND INSIDE
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
2%Best Production of an Opera RIGOLETTO
- Cincinnati Opera
50%TOSCA
- Cincinnati Opera
50%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Adam Koch
- FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
15%
David Korins
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
12%
Tyler Gabbard
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
11%
Tyler Gabbard
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
10%
Eric Barker
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
8%
Andrew Boyce
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
7%
Todd Rosenthal
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
7%
Joe Leonard
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
6%
Tyler Gabbard
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
6%
Parker Culp
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
5%
Dan Dermody
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters, Inc.
4%
Joe Leonard
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
2%
Ryan Oelker
- ABIGAIL/1702
- Village Players
2%
Ryan Oelker
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Tyler Gabbard
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- CCM & The Carnegie
2%
Tyler Duncan Gabbard
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Carnegie
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emma Miller
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
15%
John Shivers
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
15%
Jo Sanburg
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
12%
Connor Wang
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
8%
Amy Waldfogle
- DOG SEES GOD
- CenterStage Players
6%
Dani Lobello
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
6%
Joey Witterstaetter
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
6%
Dani Lobello
- DR SEUSS’S THE CAT JN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5%
David Bullard
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
5%
Jason Sebastian
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
5%
Dani Lobello
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
5%
Forrest Goodwin
- ALTAR BOYZ
- Footlighters
5%
Forrest Goodwin
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
2%
Faith Von Handorf
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
2%
Dani Lobello
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- The Carnegie
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Carter Minor
- SEUSSICAL
- CCM & The Carnegie
8%
Emily Grace Tucker
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
7%
Indya Lincicome
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
7%
Anna Hazard
- SWEET CHARITY
- Cincinnati Music Theatre
5%
Evan Blust
- GREASE
- The Carnegie
5%
Elena Boyd
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
5%
Kelly Messer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
5%
Amanda Marasch
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
3%
Charlie Norman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
3%
Justin Hanks
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
3%
Leo Jenkins
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Xavier University
3%
Elana (Elle) Elmore
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
2%
Ayden Weinstein
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Anthony Contreras
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Delaney Brown
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Cammi Caldwell
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
2%
Zoe Siegel
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Arnold Livingston Geis
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Cincinnati Opera
2%
Brittany Hayes
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
2%
Garrett Klaas
- THE TOXIC AVENGER
- Loveland Stage Company
2%
Julius Thomas III
- MYTHIC
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
2%
Brandi La'Sherril
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- The Carnegie
1%
Ben Cherry
- RUTKA
- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
1%
Evan Koons
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
1%
Courtney Lucien
- MRS. DALLOWAY
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Ella Cooper
- CAT IN THE HAT
- Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
11%
Kelly Mengelkoch
- MACBETH
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
11%
Mary Stone
- ABIGAIL/1702
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
11%
Bobby Motaniz
- DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
8%
Elli Maddock
- CAT IN THE HAT
- Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
8%
Elexis Selmon
- JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
6%
Carson Mehlbauer
- WITCH
- The Carnegie x CCM
6%
Bri Willingham
- JANITOR’S CLOSET
- Cincinnati LAB Theatre
6%
Jeremy Dubin
- THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
6%
Mattie Cieplak
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
4%
Barry Mulholland
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
4%
Tate Clemons
- SUMMER SLAYCATION
- Xavier University
4%
Barry Mulholland
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
4%
Hannah Gregory
- THE TEMPEST
- Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Jeremy Dubin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company
3%
Jay Dallas Benson
- TRUE WEST
- Village Players of Fort Thomas
3%
Jeremiah Plessinger
- THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE
- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk
3%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production SEUSSICAL
- The Carnegie
34%FROZEN
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
32%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati
13%FIONA
- Ensemble Theatre
8%SANTA CLAUS THE MUSICAL
- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
5%FRITZ THE MUSICAL
- Ensemble Theater
4%REINDEER GAMES
- Childrens Theatre of Cincinnati
3%Favorite Local Theatre
The Carnegie
21%
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
20%
Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre
9%
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati
6%
Xavier University
6%
Loveland Stage Company
5%
The Footlighters, Inc.
5%
Cincinnati Music Theatre
4%
Cincinnati Young People's Theatre
3%
Cincinnati Shakespeare
3%
Incline Theatre
2%
Cincinnati Opera
2%
Bart's Bards
2%
Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre
2%
Ensemble Theatre
2%
CenterStage Players
2%
Cincinnati Children’s Theater
2%
Mariemont Players
1%
Village Players of Fort Thomas
1%
Cincinnati LAB Theatre
1%