Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; The Carnegie Leads Favorite Theatre!

2025 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tre Taylor - A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 33%

MUSIC AT THE MOVIES 2

22%

Ellis Quinne -- Cincinnati music theatre

STUDIO SESSIONS: FROM AVENUE A TO BROADWAY

18%

Victoria Okafor -- Cincinnati Opera

STUDIO SESSIONS: ANTHONY CLARK EVANS IN RECITAL

17%

Anthony Clark Evans -- Cincinnati Opera

STUDIO SESSIONS: FROM AVENUE A TO BROADWAY

10%

Simon Barrad -- Cincinnati Opera

GREASE

17%

Eric Byrd -- Carnegie

MYTHIC

14%

Kathleen Marshall -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

12%

Tina DeAlderete -- Cincinnati Landmark Productions

GODSPELL

10%

Hunter Gee -- Loveland Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Roderick Justice -- Northern Kentucky University

SEUSSICAL

7%

Jessica Harris -- CCM & The Carnegie

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Jenna Treinan -- Xavier Theatre

RUTKA

5%

Patrick McCollum -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Julia Schick -- The Carnegie

THE TOXIC AVENGER

4%

Garrett Klaas -- Loveland Stage Company

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Michael Pappalardo -- Cincinnati Opera

ALTAR BOYZ

4%

JV Katz -- Footlighters, Inc.

BURGERTOWN

3%

Maddie Jones -- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

MACBETH

2%

Peyton Leonard -- SouthbankShakes

PIPPIN

2%

Carolyn Guido Clifford -- Xavier University

MYTHIC

15%

Linda Cho -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SEUSSICAL

13%

Charlotte Campbell -- The Carnegie

GREASE

13%

Cat Schmeal-Swope -- The Carnegie

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

Ronnie Chamberlain -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

DOG SEES GOD

7%

Nate Huitger -- CenterStage Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Chad Phillips -- Cincinnati Opera

RUTKA

7%

Jen Caprio -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SWEET CHARITY

6%

Tia Casey -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Jessica Pitcairn -- Xavier University

ABIGAIL 1702

4%

Linda Roll -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Maria F. Ortiz Lopez -- The Carnegie

HAIR

4%

Maura Kesterson -- Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

PIPPIN

2%

Jessica Pitcarin -- Xavier University

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Charlotte Campbell -- The Carnegie

SUMMER SLAYCATION

2%

Jessica Pitcairn -- Xavier University

GREASE

54%

- Carnegie

DANCE '25

31%

- Northern Kentucky University

THE CHOREOGRAPHER'S WORKSHOP

15%

- Xavier University

MYTHIC

13%

Kathleen Marshall -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

GREASE

10%

Eric Byrd -- The Carnegie

SEUSSICAL

9%

Rachel Stevens -- CCM & The Carnegie

SWEET CHARITY

8%

Genevieve Perrino -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

GODSPELL

7%

Amy Prestridge -- Loveland Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Ken Jones -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

RUTKA

5%

Wendy Goldberg -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

FUN HOME

4%

Arlene Balzco -- Beechmont Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Torie Wiggins -- The Carnegie

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Stephen Skiles -- Xavier University

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Crystal Manich -- Cincinnati Opera

TUCK EVERLASTING

3%

Maddy Weinkam -- Bart's Bard

ALTAR BOYZ

3%

Bunny Arszman -- Footlighters, Inc.

FROZEN

3%

Roderick Justice -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

BURGERTOWN, THE MUSICAL

2%

Ken Jones -- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Dee Anne Bryll -- Incline Theatre (CLP)

THE TOXIC AVENGER

2%

John Sloan -- Loveland Stage Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Jay Goodlett -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Megan Horton -- Footlighters, Inc.

HAIR

2%

Vincent DeGeorge -- University of Cincinnati CCM

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

2%

Jerry Wiesenhahn -- Footlighters, Inc.

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

1%

Corrie Danieley -- The Carnegie

PIPPIN

1%

Carolyn Guido-Clifford -- Xavier University

PIPPIN

1%

Carolyn Guido Clifford -- Xavier Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Benjamin & Kaitlyn iocco -- Merit Theatre

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING

15%

Torie Wiggins -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE

10%

Kiya Fix -- Beechmont Players

CAT IN THE HAT

9%

James Jones -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

DOG SEES GOD

7%

Parker Culp -- CenterStage Players

HENRY V

6%

Jo Sanburg -- Northern Kentucky University

THE BOOK CLUB PLAY

6%

Blake Robison -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED

6%

Timothy Andrew Leonard -- Southbank Shakespeare

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

Bridget Leak -- Cincinnati Playhouse

TRUE WEST

5%

Jerry Wiesenhahn -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

WITCH

5%

Lindsey Augusta-Mercer -- The Carnegie / College-Conservatory of Music

SUMMER SLAYCATION

4%

Bridget Leak -- Xavier University

MACBETH

4%

Christopher Edwards -- Cincinnati shakespeare

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

4%

Brian Isaac Phillips -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS

3%

Gregory Mallios -- Ben & Justin Present

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Brian Isaac Phillips -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

3%

Joanie Schultz -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

I NEED THAT

2%

Theresa Rebeck -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

NO EXIT

2%

Erin Bonham -- Xavier Theatre

THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE

2%

Kat Reynolds -- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk

MYTHIC

13%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

12%

- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

- The Carnegie

GREASE

8%

- The Carnegie

RUTKA

5%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SEUSSICAL

5%

- CCM & The Carnegie

THE TOXIC AVENGER

4%

- Loveland Stage Company

FROZEN

4%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE

4%

- Beechmont Players

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

- Cincinnati Music Theatre

ALTAR BOYZ

3%

- Footlighters, Inc.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

- Cincinnati Opera

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA

3%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- Xavier University

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

2%

- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

HAIR

2%

- Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

DOG SEES GOD

2%

- Centerstage Players

THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG

2%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED

2%

- Southbank Shakespeare

BURGERTOWN

1%

- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

1%

- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

SUMMER SLAYCATION

1%

- Xavier University

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

PIPPIN

1%

- Xavier University

MYTHIC

15%

Kenneth Posner -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SWEET CHARITY

14%

Eric Bardes -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

Jeremiah Kearns -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

GREASE

10%

Julie Cowger -- The Carnegie

SEUSSICAL

8%

Julie Cowger -- CCM & The Carnegie

FROZEN

8%

Jessica Drayton -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

RUTKA

7%

Josh Epstein -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Thomas C. Hase -- Cincinnati Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Joe Beumer -- Xavier University

TRUE WEST

5%

Mark Culp -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Julie Cowger -- The Carnegie

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

Alan Jeffries -- Mariemont Players

MACBETH

3%

Sk watson -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Julie Cowger -- The Carnegie

GREASE

16%

Matthew Umphreys -- The Carnegie

FROZEN

15%

Jacob Priddy -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

Jamey Strawn -- Northern Kentucky University

MYTHIC

10%

Bryson Baumgartel -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SWEET CHARITY

7%

Michael Kennedy -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

RUTKA

7%

Sharon Kenny -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

MYTHIC

6%

Chris Fenwick -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

ALTAR BOYZ

6%

George Drewyor -- The Footlighters, Inc.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Scot Buzza -- Xavier University

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Jason Alexander Holmes -- The Carnegie

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Levi Hammer -- Cincinnati Opera

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

4%

Steve Goers -- The Carnegie

WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA

3%

Rob Morrison -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

RIGOLETTO

1%

John Fiore -- Cincinnati Opera

TOSCA

1%

Clelia Cafiero -- Cincinnati Opera

MYTHIC

14%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

GREASE

13%

- The Carnegie

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

9%

- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

- Xavier University

SWEET CHARITY

6%

- Cincinnati Music Theatre

RUTKA

6%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

- Cincinnati Landmark Productions

FROZEN

5%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

- The Carnegie

TOXIC AVENGER

4%

- Loveland Stage Theatre

SEUSSICAL

4%

- CCM & The Carnegie

FUN HOME

4%

- Beechmont Players

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

- Cincinnati Opera

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

3%

- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

ALTAR BOYZ

3%

- Footlighters, Inc

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

2%

- The Footlighters, Inc.

BURGERTOWN

2%

- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

1%

- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

MRS. DALLOWAY

1%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

HAIRSPRAY

1%

- Incline Theatre (CLP)

ROCK OF AGES

1%

- CenterStage Players

PIPPIN

1%

- Xavier University

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

0%

- The Carnegie

MYTHIC

28%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE

20%

- Beechmont Players

RUTKA

13%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

A PIRATE-Y PETER PAN

13%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JANITOR'S CLOSET

12%

- Xavier University

MRS. DALLOWAY

9%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare

SUMMER SLAY-CATION!

5%

- Xavier University

GREASE

17%

Monique Churchill -- The Carnegie

MYTHIC

11%

Analise Scarpaci -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Bodie Moore -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

FROZEN

5%

Mackenzie Ruff -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

FUN HOME

4%

Betsy Bossart -- Beechmont Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Jamie Swisshelm -- Xavier University

ALTAR BOYZ

4%

Michael Richart -- Footlighters, Inc.

THE COLOR PURPLE

4%

Jordyn Jones -- The Carnegie

SWEET CHARITY

4%

Peyton Leonard -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

3%

Elli Maddock -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Aaron Marshall -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

RUTKA

3%

Ayden Weinstein -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Isaiah Burton -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

RUTKA

2%

Lana Schwartz -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

BURGERTOWN

2%

Chloe Hedrick -- Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Max Hopp -- Cincinnati Opera

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Bethany Xan Kerr -- The Carnegie

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Simon Barrad -- Cincinnati Opera

SWEET CHARITY

2%

Sean Miller-Jones -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Sean Miller-Jones -- Incline Theatre (CLP)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Cody Combs -- Stage Right

SEUSSICAL

1%

Joey Baciocco -- CCM & The Carnegie

PIPPIN

1%

Leo Jenkins -- Xavier University

MYTHIC

1%

Mamie Parris -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Anthony J. Contreras -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

MACBETH

13%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT

12%

Bob Herzog -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JANITOR’S CLOSET

8%

Hunter Gee -- Cincinnati LAB Theatre

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

7%

Anna Hazard -- Mariemont Players

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

6%

Sara Mackie -- The Carnegie

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE

6%

Mary Jo Bissmeyer -- Beechmont Players

THE SOUND INSIDE

4%

Annie Fitzpatrick -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

JANITOR'S CLOSET

4%

Brianna Willingham -- Xavier University

WITCH

4%

Nico Graves -- The Carnegie / CCM

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING

3%

Candice Handy -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS

3%

Ben Miller-Jones -- Ben & Justin Present

DOUBT

2%

Rose Vanden Eynden -- CenterStage Players

THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED

2%

David Goble -- Southbank Shakespeare

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

2%

Brent Vimtrup -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Courtney Lucien -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

DOG SEES GOD

2%

Zak Kelly -- CenterStage Players

SUMMER SLAYCATION

2%

Luke Heetderks -- Xavier University

TRUE WEST

2%

Justin Smith -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

TRUE WEST

2%

Keith Cassidy -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

DOG SEES GOD

2%

Roman Harris-Richardson -- CenterStage Players

MACBETH

1%

Hayley Guthrie -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

ENGLISH

1%

Fady Demian -- Cincinnati Playhouse

1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS

1%

Justin King -- Ben & Justin Present

DOG SEES GOD

1%

Christine Gallagher -- CenterStage Players

THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE

1%

Kat Reynolds -- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

12%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

DR SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT

9%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JANITOR'S CLOSET

8%

- Xavier University

WITCH

6%

- The Carnegie / CCM

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED: A HISTORICAL FARCE

6%

- Beechmont Players

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

5%

- The Carnegie

HENRY V

5%

- Northern Kentucky University

DOG SEES GOD

5%

- CenterStage Players

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING

5%

- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

TRUE WEST

4%

- Village Players of Fort Thomas

THE BOOK CLUB PLAY

3%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

3%

- Mariemont Players

THE TEMPEST

3%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare

THE TRAGEDIE OF MACBETH: THE BLESSED FEAST OF HOLINSHED

3%

- Southbank Shakespeare

MACBETH

3%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare

1 GAY WEDDING AND ABSOLUTELY NO FUNERALS

3%

- Ben & Justin Present

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

2%

- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

- Mariemont Players

SUMMER SLAYCATION

2%

- Xavier University

ENGLISH

2%

- Cincinnati Playhouse

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

2%

- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

THE SOUND INSIDE

2%

- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

RIGOLETTO

50%

- Cincinnati Opera

TOSCA

50%

- Cincinnati Opera

FROZEN

15%

Adam Koch -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

MYTHIC

12%

David Korins -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

GREASE

11%

Tyler Gabbard -- The Carnegie

SEUSSICAL

10%

Tyler Gabbard -- CCM & The Carnegie

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Eric Barker -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Andrew Boyce -- Cincinnati Opera

RUTKA

7%

Todd Rosenthal -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Joe Leonard -- Xavier University

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

Tyler Gabbard -- The Carnegie

DOG SEES GOD

5%

Parker Culp -- CenterStage Players

ALTAR BOYZ

4%

Dan Dermody -- Footlighters, Inc.

SUMMER SLAYCATION

2%

Joe Leonard -- Xavier University

ABIGAIL/1702

2%

Ryan Oelker -- Village Players

TRUE WEST

2%

Ryan Oelker -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Tyler Gabbard -- CCM & The Carnegie

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Tyler Duncan Gabbard -- The Carnegie

GREASE

15%

Emma Miller -- The Carnegie

MYTHIC

15%

John Shivers -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

12%

Jo Sanburg -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

RUTKA

8%

Connor Wang -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

DOG SEES GOD

6%

Amy Waldfogle -- CenterStage Players

SEUSSICAL

6%

Dani Lobello -- CCM & The Carnegie

SWEET CHARITY

6%

Joey Witterstaetter -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

DR SEUSS’S THE CAT JN THE HAT

5%

Dani Lobello -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

5%

David Bullard -- Cincinnati Opera

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Jason Sebastian -- Xavier University

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Dani Lobello -- The Carnegie

ALTAR BOYZ

5%

Forrest Goodwin -- Footlighters

TRUE WEST

2%

Forrest Goodwin -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE

2%

Faith Von Handorf -- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Dani Lobello -- The Carnegie

SEUSSICAL

8%

Carter Minor -- CCM & The Carnegie

MYTHIC

7%

Emily Grace Tucker -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

GREASE

7%

Indya Lincicome -- The Carnegie

SWEET CHARITY

5%

Anna Hazard -- Cincinnati Music Theatre

GREASE

5%

Evan Blust -- The Carnegie

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Elena Boyd -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Kelly Messer -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

THE TOXIC AVENGER

3%

Amanda Marasch -- Loveland Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Charlie Norman -- Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

THE TOXIC AVENGER

3%

Justin Hanks -- Loveland Stage Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Leo Jenkins -- Xavier University

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Elana (Elle) Elmore -- The Carnegie

RUTKA

2%

Ayden Weinstein -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Anthony Contreras -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

RUTKA

2%

Delaney Brown -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Cammi Caldwell -- Covedale Center for the Performing Arts

RUTKA

2%

Zoe Siegel -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Arnold Livingston Geis -- Cincinnati Opera

THE COLOR PURPLE

2%

Brittany Hayes -- The Carnegie

THE TOXIC AVENGER

2%

Garrett Klaas -- Loveland Stage Company

MYTHIC

2%

Julius Thomas III -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

THE COLOR PURPLE

1%

Brandi La'Sherril -- The Carnegie

RUTKA

1%

Ben Cherry -- Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Evan Koons -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

MRS. DALLOWAY

1%

Courtney Lucien -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

CAT IN THE HAT

11%

Ella Cooper -- Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

MACBETH

11%

Kelly Mengelkoch -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

ABIGAIL/1702

11%

Mary Stone -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

DR. SEUSS’S THE CAT IN THE HAT

8%

Bobby Motaniz -- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

CAT IN THE HAT

8%

Elli Maddock -- Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIRBRAIDING

6%

Elexis Selmon -- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

WITCH

6%

Carson Mehlbauer -- The Carnegie x CCM

JANITOR’S CLOSET

6%

Bri Willingham -- Cincinnati LAB Theatre

THE PLAY THAT WENT WRONG

6%

Jeremy Dubin -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

SUMMER SLAYCATION

4%

Mattie Cieplak -- Xavier University

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

4%

Barry Mulholland -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

SUMMER SLAYCATION

4%

Tate Clemons -- Xavier University

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

Barry Mulholland -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

THE TEMPEST

3%

Hannah Gregory -- Cincinnati Shakespeare

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Jeremy Dubin -- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

TRUE WEST

3%

Jay Dallas Benson -- Village Players of Fort Thomas

THE ANTI-PESTILENCE LEAGUE’S SPOOKTACULAR DOUBLE FEATURE

3%

Jeremiah Plessinger -- The Imperial Theatre Mohawk

SEUSSICAL

34%

- The Carnegie

FROZEN

32%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

13%

- Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

FIONA

8%

- Ensemble Theatre

SANTA CLAUS THE MUSICAL

5%

- The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

FRITZ THE MUSICAL

4%

- Ensemble Theater

REINDEER GAMES

3%

- Childrens Theatre of Cincinnati

21%

The Carnegie

20%

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

9%

Northern Kentucky University Corbett Theatre

6%

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati

6%

Xavier University

5%

Loveland Stage Company

5%

The Footlighters, Inc.

4%

Cincinnati Music Theatre

3%

Cincinnati Young People's Theatre

3%

Cincinnati Shakespeare

2%

Incline Theatre

2%

Cincinnati Opera

2%

Bart's Bards

2%

Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

2%

Ensemble Theatre

2%

CenterStage Players

2%

Cincinnati Children’s Theater

1%

Mariemont Players

1%

Village Players of Fort Thomas

1%

Cincinnati LAB Theatre

