Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre

Photos have been released from the Know Theater's production of it's not a trip it's a journey by Charly Evon Simpson. Performances run from September 23 through October 9 as part of a Rolling World Premiere alongside productions at other theaters across the nation.

Miles of flat highway, a full tank of gas, your favorite playlist, and a bag of snacks: the road-trip vacation is quintessential Americana. It's a symbol of freedom, of possibilities, and (if we want to get subtextual) the archetypal Hero's Journey. But who is that road trip for, really? it's not a trip it's a journey invites us to tag along with four Black best friends as they pursue their dreams on the open road, and, along the way, ask who "quintessential Americana" is really for, and who's been left out of the American Dream.

it's not a trip it's a journey is presented as a Rolling World Premiere, in partnership with the National New Play Network, alongside productions at other theatres across the nation. Rolling World Premieres are NNPN's flagship program, allowing promising new works to be explored by different creative teams in different communities across America within one unified season.