Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre

Performances run from September 23 through October 9.

Cincinnati News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 24, 2022  

Photos have been released from the Know Theater's production of it's not a trip it's a journey by Charly Evon Simpson. Performances run from September 23 through October 9 as part of a Rolling World Premiere alongside productions at other theaters across the nation.

Check out the photos below!

Miles of flat highway, a full tank of gas, your favorite playlist, and a bag of snacks: the road-trip vacation is quintessential Americana. It's a symbol of freedom, of possibilities, and (if we want to get subtextual) the archetypal Hero's Journey. But who is that road trip for, really? it's not a trip it's a journey invites us to tag along with four Black best friends as they pursue their dreams on the open road, and, along the way, ask who "quintessential Americana" is really for, and who's been left out of the American Dream.

it's not a trip it's a journey is presented as a Rolling World Premiere, in partnership with the National New Play Network, alongside productions at other theatres across the nation. Rolling World Premieres are NNPN's flagship program, allowing promising new works to be explored by different creative teams in different communities across America within one unified season.

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Angelique Archer, A.J. Baldwin, Ariel Mary Ann, Jasimine Bouldin

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Angelique Archer, A.J. Baldwin, Ariel Mary Ann, Jasimine Bouldin

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Jasimine Bouldin & A.J. Baldwin

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
A.J. Baldwin

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Angelique Archer & Ariel Mary Ann

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Jasimine Bouldin, A.J. Baldwin, Angelique Archer, & Ariel Mary Ann

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
A.J. Baldwin, Ariel Mary Ann, Jasimine Bouldin

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Jasimine Bouldin, Ariel Mary Ann, A.J. Baldwin, & Angelique Archer

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Angelique Archer, A.J. Baldwin, Ariel Mary Ann, & Jasimine Bouldin

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
A.J. Baldwin

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Ariel Mary Ann

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Angelique Archer

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Angelique Archer & Ariel Mary Ann

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
Jasimine Bouldin

Photos: First Look at World Premiere of IT'S NOT A TRIP IT'S A JOURNEY at Know Theatre
A.J. Baldwin, Ariel Mary Ann, Angelique Archer, & Jasimine Bouldin

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Cincinnati? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops And May Festival Announce 2022-23 Digital Livestream ScheduleCincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Pops And May Festival Announce 2022-23 Digital Livestream Schedule
September 20, 2022

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO), Cincinnati Pops and May Festival have announced plans to present eight livestreamed concerts from Cincinnati Music Hall this season.
The Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Announce Monster Bash, a Family-Friendly Halloween PartyThe Children's Theatre Of Cincinnati Announce Monster Bash, a Family-Friendly Halloween Party
September 20, 2022

Join The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) for Monster Bash, a Halloween costume party for the whole family, October 22 from 4-9 p.m. at TCT's headquarters at 4015 Red Bank Road. This year's theme is “Chillin' with Villains.”
Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble Announces 2022-23 SeasonCincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble Announces 2022-23 Season
September 19, 2022

Cincinnati's Vocal Arts Ensemble (VAE) led by Music Director Craig Hella Johnson announced its 2022-2023 season, the first complete season since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with music inspired by the resilience of the human spirit, wildlife, and the changing natural state of the world.  
Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens This Week In CincinnatiAgatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Opens This Week In Cincinnati
September 19, 2022

Audiences will be on the edge of their seats when Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park presents Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS beginning Sept. 25 at Jarson-Kaplan Theater at the Aronoff Center for the Arts.
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National TourTHE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Celebrate Its 10th Season With 30 City National Tour
September 16, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to 30 cities this fall while celebrating the show's 10th season. Inspired by the live stage show, the Original Special 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+.